Now Hiring: Digital Marketing Manager, Artistic Director & More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Temp Jobs - Creative: Much Ado About Nothing - CASTING

Seeking actors for our upcoming production of the classic romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, by William Shakespeare! Auditions will take place on January 3 and 5 from 6-8pm, with rehearsals beginning January 10. Rehearsals will take place from 6-9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Performances will be on March 3-5 and 10-12. All auditions, rehearsals, and performances will occur at: The GB and Lexi Singh Performance Center 60 Douglas Road Whitinsville, MA Visit www.JakespeareT... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivit... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Facilities Manager

FACILITIES MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a FACILTIES MANAGER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Tenor audition

★ Annual Starting Salary: $67,676-$70,160 ★ Full military benefits ★ 30 days of vacation annually ★ Full medical and dental benefits ★ Post 9-11 GI Bill for college up to $80,000 ★ Four-year minimum enlistment required ★ Maximum age at time of enlistment is 39 The Singing Sergeants is the official chorus of the United States Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., it is one of six musical ensembles that form The U.S. Air Force Band. Featuring 24 active... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Summer Internship at The Groundlings Theatre & School

The Groundlings Theatre & School is inviting currently enrolled college students to apply for our Summer 2023 Internship for college credit. The Groundlings Theatre & School in West Hollywood is a renown improv theatre and school that began in 1974 by its founder, Gary Austin. Many talented performers have trained here and have successfully made careers in the entertainment industry, such as Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Lisa Kudrow, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Rash, and Phil LaMarr. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director/Carpenter

This position will assist the technical director with the technical needs for all stage productions. As such, the Assistant Technical Director is responsible for construction of stage productions as well as coordinating and assisting facility rentals. The Assistant Technical Director will be responsible for the maintenance of the stage, facilities and stage equipment. • Preferred at least one year of hands-on experience in a wide variety of technical areas used in theater production. • Profic... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre has an opening in the Spring 2023 touring season! Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis until the role has been filled. The spring touring season runs from January to May with four to eight tours on the road. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates: January 2, 2023-May 17, 2023 Tran... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Mint Theater Company

Mint Theater Company is seeking a motivated and mission-aligned Marketing Associate to support its marketing initiatives, promote the company's work, and drive ticket sales. The position reports to the Associate Producer and will collaborate closely with the Producing Artistic Director and external vendors, including a marketing consultant. This role is part time, starting at 16 hours a week, with hours possibly increasing leading up to and during production runs. The position is fully remote. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Skylight Music Theatre invites consensus-building entrepreneurs who bring positive energy and strong management skills to bear in a professional theater producing environment to apply to serve as the organization's next Executive Director. The Executive Director is Skylight's top organizational steward and is expected to form strong and collaborative relationships with all staff and Board members. The relationship between the Executive Director and Skylight's Artistic Director is of paramount i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Technician

Production Technician Faculty of Arts and Sciences 60456BR Job Summary The Production Technician is a member of the College Theater team at the Office for the Arts (OFA). The position coordinates and supports theater activities including management, design, construction, installation and material procurement for all aspects of theater and event programming. Successful candidates will be comfortable working with and supporting innovative student production teams in an extracurricular environm... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - Head Electrician

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is seeking an experienced Head Electrician for its upcoming 2023 Domestic and International tours. The Head Electrician will be responsible for implementing the lighting installation for all performances. Prior experience in a similar position is required. Strong communication skills, time management, and interpersonal skills are necessary. The Head Electrician must demonstrate a self-starter, dynamic and dedicated work ethic. Willing and able to carry ou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT PATRON SERVICES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Toothy's Treasure: A New Musical Comedy

Toothy's Treasure will be presented as an Off-Broadway Workshop as part of The Theater Center's New Works Incubator Program. An interactive musical comedy about modern-day pirates. It follows a misfit crew on the journey to find a hidden fortune left behind by Captain Toothy. Being the first to Toothy's Island sounds like an easy task until the crew's beloved protagonist is abruptly murdered by navy sailors in the first scene. With no protagonist to hold the team together, the pirates decide ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Position Summary Working in full partnership with the Artistic Director and reporting to the Board of Trustees, the Managing Director will co-lead one of New Jersey's most vibrant cultural institutions ensuring programmatic and operational integrity, sustainability, and excellence. The Managing Director will support the Artistic Director's vision of developing, producing, and presenting work that sets new standards of artistic innovation and production excellence and develops deep relationship... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lighting Programmer - Event, Tour Dates & International

Rob Lake amazes millions around the world with his live performances, stunning television appearances, and even by implementing his illusions into theatrical shows, concerts, events and more. An incredible team brings the magic to life both behind the scenes and onstage. ​Lighting Programmer Experienced & trained programmer (Grand MA console). Fast programming ability is required. Attention to detail is required. ​ Due to the nature of touring, cues must constantly be updated based on venue... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Artistic Director

THE OPPORTUNITY: MOXIE Theatre, a game-changing, equity-driven, launchpad for women+ in theatre, is opening the curtain and inviting a new leader to step into the spotlight. Now in our 18th season, we're looking for an innovative theatre arts leader, who is passionate about gender equality, committed to anti-racism, and ON FIRE for MOXIE's mission to create more diverse and honest images of women+ for our culture. A leader who is prepared to take the next step in their career and lead our award... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: TD/Carpenter - Part Time

Stella Adler Studio of Acting seeks a part-time TD/Carpenter - to begin January 2023 Salary: $850/week Health/Dental/Vision Insurance 8-week unpaid furlough each summer Overview: At the Stella Adler Studio of Acting we produce upwards of 30 small theatrical productions in our black box theaters each year as part of the curriculum for our student actors. We hire freelance directors and designers to work on these shows (usually multiple shows running in rep). The TD/Carpenter is respon... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Assistant

POSITION: Costume Shop Assistant POSITION TYPE: Full Time - Temporary DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Costume Shop Supervisor POSITION SUMMARY: The Costume Shop Assistant is a production position within the Costumes Department reporting to the Costume Shop Manager and working closely with the Cutter/Draper, all costume designers, and the annual Costumes Apprentices. Primary responsibilities include working with Costume Shop Manager to facilitate returns, assist with costume notes fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Communications and Marketing

Position Summary The Director of Communications and Marketing (DCM) will unify and lead the strategy, implementation, and evaluation of all direct sales, brand promotion, and institutional communications for the Folger. This individual will be a collaborative senior leader who will shape this new role and form a single, internal "agency" charged with serving all communications and marketing needs of the Folger, ranging from institutional communications and campaigns to specific programs across... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

