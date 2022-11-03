Now Hiring: Costumer Manager, Teaching Artists, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/3/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Marketing Officer- Overture Center for the Arts

Position Summary As a member of Overture's Executive Leadership Team, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) will provide strategic guidance in all aspects of communications and marketing, including ticketing and audience development. This forward-thinking individual will oversee branding and the building of a strategic plan for the marketing and communications teams. They will have a deep understanding of current technologies in marketing and ticketing, as well as the skill to utilize data and the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Arena Stage (Arena) is looking for its next Artistic Director, a passionate leader with bold ideas on the future of theater and innovative storytelling, an inspirational community-builder who believes that great art makes for a greater society. Working in co-leadership with Arena's long-serving Executive Producer, the Artistic Director will navigate the complexities of producing theater in a changing landscape with optimism, hope, and a love of the whole experience over individual glory. Arena ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance & Operations Director - The Bushwick Starr

The Bushwick Starr theater seeks an ambitious, dynamic, and highly motivated full-time Finance & Operations Director to join our team. The Bushwick Starr is an Obie Award winning not-for-profit theater that presents an annual season of new performance works. We are an organization defined by both our artists and our community, and since 2007, we have grown into a thriving theatrical venue, a vital neighborhood arts center, and a destination for exciting and engaging performance. We provide a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: JINGLE BEAT: immersive, interactive, multiversal holiday experience

CURRENTLY SEEKING CREATIVE COLLABORATIVE PERFORMERS Apply & Submit 2 min self-tape here: https://forms.gle/FLHHT3vG7SbXxh2E8 Email anne@eamotion.com with any questions or issues FOR IMMEDIATE CASTING: Immersive, interactive, multiversal holiday experience JINGLE BEAT is seeking creative, dynamic character performers for all roles, as well as specialized performers (aerial, circus, dance, magic, acrobatics) to bring our worlds to life across 100,000 sq feet of indoor and outdoor holiday adve... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Inviting Applications for Tenure Track Assistant Professor of Theatre (2023-2024) (University of Hartford)

The Hartt School, a conservatory of Music, Dance, and Theatre at the University of Hartford, seeks a full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor of Theatre to teach undergraduate acting courses and new media and performance technology courses to students who are studying in Hartt's actor training or musical theatre, bachelor of fine arts programs. Other responsibilities include developing new curricula for new media and performance technology to prepare students to be successful, innovative per... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Sec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Sec... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

Contract dates 11/26/22 - 01/08/23 Pay $600 BOE per week + Tech bump per week Seeking a Wardrobe Supervisor for Jersey Boys. Visit Wppac.com for the full show schedule. This is a part-time position after tech week Show dates Dec 9-Jan 8th NO SHOWS Dec 19-25 *3-5 shows/week Tech/Prep Various dates Nov 25-Dec 11 (pay is adjusted for additional hours: $1,000 for that week) Must have experience running musicals, and have good sewing skills for any potential alterations with overhir... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lighting Programmer - Event, Tour Dates & International

Rob Lake amazes millions around the world with his live performances, stunning television appearances, and even by implementing his illusions into theatrical shows, concerts, events and more. An incredible team brings the magic to life both behind the scenes and onstage. ​Lighting Programmer Experienced & trained programmer (Grand MA console). Fast programming ability is required. Attention to detail is required. ​ Due to the nature of touring, cues must constantly be updated based on venue... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

About the Opportunity The Development Associate will report to the Executive Creative Producer and support them and the board on the End of Year Campaign. This campaign is crucial to the success of the Trusty Sidekick Theater Company. About Trusty Sidekick Theater Company Based in New York City, Trusty Sidekick Theater Company (TSTC) creates bold, original productions for young people and their families. Since our founding in 2011, we have devised and produced more than 15 original work... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Front Bar Manager

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attemp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

The production manager will help to create and set the tone for this award-winning immersive theatre production. The ideal candidate will create a space that is welcoming, organized, community-centric, and accountable. Additionally, this candidate will be responsible for oversight of the full show production to ensure that all elements of the show are completed safely, according to the show timeline, and within budget -- inclusive of working with casting agency, hiring all crew, scheduling, and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: ASC Seeking Applications for Wardrobe/Dresser/Stitcher - 2023 Artistic Year

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking WARDROBE MANAGERS + DRESSERS / CUTTER + DRAPERS for our 2023 Artistic Year and/or for Future Consideration. Our 2023 Spring Season will feature a rep company of 7 performing Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT and Sarah Ruhl's EURYDICE. Our Summer Season will feature a 13 actor rep performing Shakespeare's HAMLET, MEASURE FOR MEASURE and BOOK OF WILL by Lauren Gunderson. The Fall Season will include an extended run of Shakespeare's HAMLET, as... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ASC Seeking Applications for Costume Shop Manager - 2023 Artistic Year

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking COSTUME SHOP MANAGER for our 2023 Artistic Year and/or for Future Consideration. Our 2023 Spring Season will feature a rep company of 7 performing Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT and Sarah Ruhl's EURYDICE. Our Summer Season will feature a 13 actor rep performing Shakespeare's HAMLET, MEASURE FOR MEASURE and BOOK OF WILL by Lauren Gunderson. The Fall Season will include an extended run of Shakespeare's HAMLET, as well as Renaissance-Sty... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance for MTW

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST Job Title: Director of Finance Status: Full Time, Exempt Position Type: Full Time, 40+ hours/week Reports To: Executive Director Background: Musical Theatre West is an arts leader in one of the most culturally rich and diverse areas in the United States. Our community has launched us into a leading professional, award-winning regional theatre with national recognition. For over 70 years we have been a champion of introducing broader audiences to Broadway caliber m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Deputy Marketing Director

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, we attem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Publicist

An integral role on the Marketing and Communications team, the Publicist is responsible for managing the development and execution of Steppenwolf's publicity and communication initiatives. Through strategic communications, media relations and content curation, this role raises awareness of Steppenwolf as the nation's premier ensemble theatre, garnering press and social media coverage on a local, national, and international scale for the company's mission and work. Managing all external communic... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Theater Internship

Springville Center for the Arts is a growing multi-arts center located in a rural community in Western New York State. Programming includes theater, concerts, exhibits, workshops and more based out of an 1869 former church. We are seeking interns for a residency program that involves a wide range of disciplines. Springville Center for the Arts offers multiple internship tracks which include: Theater- Fill all on and off stage roles to produce six consecutive weeks of shows in our cafe perf... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Non-Equity Audition: KML's Talent Pool

In just over a week, Killing My Lobster will be holding their first round of auditions since that thing that rhymes with "shmand-shmemic" started! We're looking for professional and funny actors to join our acting pool, from which we cast on a rolling basis throughout the year. LOCATION: Auditions will be held at our headquarters at 2101 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA. AUDITION DATES: Saturday, November 5th, 1pm-8pm, and Sunday, November 6th, 11am-5pm. WHAT TO PREPARE: Please prepare 1 minute o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Manager

Job Summary Directs all aspects of costuming for ART productions and advises on costuming needs for undergraduate performances. Position Responsibilities Promote an inclusive and safe work environment: Foster a culture of community, equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism among staff and guest artists Foster a culture of safety, and ensure a safe work environment and practices are observed Hire and supervise Costume Staff (Assistant Costume Shop Manager, Head Draper, Crafts Artis... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Job Fair for Performing Artists who want to teach, choreograph, voice/acting coach, direct children's theater productions and camps

The North Texas Performing Arts team has full time and part time opportunities for teachers, directors, voice coaches, performing artists, and choreographers. Our creative teams have flexible scheduling! Full time employees are eligible for paid holidays, PTO, medical/dental/vision benefits! We are hosting a Job Fair on Monday, November 7th at 7 pm at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 West Park Blvd, Suite B216, Plano, Texas 75093. Please rsvp to people@ntpa.org to reserve your sp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Broadway Theatre Porter

Interested applicants should have a positive attitude, an attention for detail, are self-motivated, punctual, and must be good at interacting with the public on behalf of the Theater in a friendly manner. Porter duties include: - Maintaining cleanliness of Theater through sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, dusting, replenishing supplies, cleaning carpets, taking care of trash, cleaning the bathrooms and all surface areas - Preparing the house for the show each night - Opening the theatre fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Summary: American Stage Theatre Company in St. Petersburg, Florida is seeking an energetic and bright Audience Services Manager to join our dynamic team in advancing American Stage's mission and commitment to the arts. This position is an essential part of the team in connecting with patrons through box office management, data reporting, group sales coordination, season subscription and ticket sale campaign execution, CRM management and customer service relations. The Audience Service M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre B Executive Director

The executive director establishes and executes the organization's strategic plan in cooperation with the board of directors and collaborates with the ensemble on artistic decisions. They manage the business aspects of the company with a primary focus on development and finance. The executive director oversees staff and volunteers and reports to the board of directors. This is a full-time position located in Moorhead, Minnesota. The executive director has an office on-premises and is also able ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

The New Group, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a Technical Director for our upcoming production of THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY. The Technical Director reports to the Production Manager. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: -Work closely with designers and Production Manager to evaluate designs for feasibility and make recommendations to realize designs within the given budget. -Review shop bids with designer and Production Manager -Work closely wit... (more)