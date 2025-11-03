Norm Lewis and Michael Urie to Reunite for CHICKEN & BISCUITS Benefit Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queens Theatre (QT) will present a one-night-only staged reading of Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken & Biscuits on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 7:00 PM, starring Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy & Bess) and Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie (Shrinking, Once Upon a Mattress, Buyer & Cellar), both of whom were in the original Broadway cast.

The event celebrates the fifth anniversary of the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre and features the return of Chicken & Biscuits playwright Douglas Lyons (Table 17 at MCC, Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway) and director Zhailon Levingston (CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway).

Rounding out the ensemble are Dean Acree (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits), Paige Gilbert (Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth, The Rose Tattoo), Cleo King (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits), Madison McBride (TV: HBO's Full Circle), Ebony Marshall Oliver (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits, Ain't No Mo', Shakespeare in the Park: Merry Wives), and NaTasha Yvette Williams (Broadway: Wicked, Chicken & Biscuits, Some Like it Hot, Sweet Sue) bringing their Broadway and stage experience to this special staged reading.

Funded in part by Resorts World New York City and Gov Ball, the evening's proceeds will support new play development and theater programs, continuing the institution's long-standing commitment to nurturing diverse voices in the arts. Tickets are $50 for the reading ONLY or $100 for a ticket that includes the limited seating pre-show VIP experience - a soul food dinner by Sylvia's Restaurant of Harlem, evoking the warmth and spirit of a Sunday family gathering. This celebratory meal sets the stage for a night filled with laughter, love, and community, hallmarks of both the play and Queens Theatre itself.

Chicken& Biscuits is a lively, heartfelt comedy about a family reunion gone delightfully off the rails. When the Jenkins family gathers to celebrate the life of their father, old wounds resurface, secrets spill, and laughter abounds. The play made its Broadway debut in 2021 and has since become a national favorite, with more than 40 productions across the country.

For Queens Theatre, this homecoming is a celebration of what began on its stage. The theater premiered Chicken & Biscuits in March 2020, just days before the pandemic shut theaters down, but the spark of the show's magic was undeniable. That early belief in the work helped propel it to Broadway and beyond-an embodiment of Queens Theatre's mission to champion artists and stories that reflect the borough's rich diversity and creative spirit.

The reading will take place on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 7:00 PM. Tickets to the reading will be $50 (including fees). The reading and Pre-show VIP Sylvia's Dinner Experience starting at 5:30 PM will be $100.