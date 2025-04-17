Nordic & Baltic Stars Unite For TRUE NORTH In NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NordicÂ and Baltic artistry will take center stage in New York City this Earth Day, as TRUE NORTH, a one-night-only immersive showcase, unveils its all-star lineup of performers. The evening will begin with TRUE NORTH: The Expedition, a moving gallery-style experience that transforms the historic New York Estonian House into aÂ NordicÂ dreamscape, and culminates in TRUE NORTH: The Summit Live Show.

For one night only, audiences are invited to explore the creative soul of the region through live music, theatre, dance, contemporary painting, photography, short film, and traditional crafts - all celebrating the rich cultural heritage and artistic innovation of theÂ NordicÂ and Baltic North.

Among featured performers are Johanna Telander, celebrated creator of Kalevala the Musical; Simona Smirnova, Lithuania's genre-defying vocalist and kanklÄ—s-virtuoso; Sirintip, Swedish-Thai research artist and electro-jazz sensation; Kristi Roosmaa, Estonian-born actress and vocalist known for her theatrical power and emotional depth and Arta JÄ“kabsone, Latvia's soulfully expressive jazz vocalist. The live show is further infused with movement and storytelling by acclaimed dancer and choreographer Ingeborg Kolstad and a theatrical performance by Scandinavian American Theater Company (SATC).

TRUE NORTH also showcases sharedÂ NordicÂ values by partnering with prominent NYC-based environmental organizations to underscore its Earth Day mission of sustainability and community care. Highlighted amongst the art are the local operations of Big ReUse, Lower East Side Ecology Center, and Voters for Animal Rights (VFAR).

Produced by Petra Jasmiina, Finnish singer-songwriter and founder ofÂ NordicÂ Artists of New York (NANY), TRUE NORTH brings together over 40 artists representing eight countries. Jasmiina's vision of cultural exchange, artistic collaboration, and environmental consciousness shines through every element of the experience - from the art on the walls to the stories on stage.

Following the live performance, guests are invited to a post-show "Homecoming" reception - a warm space to gather, connect with artists, and enjoyÂ NordicÂ treats.