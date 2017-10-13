None of the Swearing, All of the Blood! EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL (High School Version) Available for Licensing

Dramatic Publishing Company has announced that it has acquired the publishing and licensing rights to the all-new Evil Dead The Musical (High School Version). The world-premiere production occurred at Stagedoor Manor, Loch Sheldrake, N.Y., this summer.

None of the swearing-all of the blood! This full-length adaptation of the hilarious off-Broadway musical is tailor-made for high-school and middle-school performers. It takes all the elements of the cult classic films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness and combines them into one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time.

With blood, jokes, cheesy effects and awesome musical numbers, Evil Dead The Musical (High School Version) is unlike any show you've ever seen!

Dramatic Publishing is the home for great plays and musicals such as A Christmas Story, The Musical; To Kill a Mockingbird; Twelve Angry Men; Evil Dead The Musical; All American; Around the World in 80 Days; Straight; Qualities of Starlight; and 1984.

"We are delighted to announce that this cult-classic adaptation is now available for high-school and middle-school audiences," said Christopher Sergel III, president of Dramatic Publishing.

Publishing plays since 1885, Dramatic Publishing is committed to developing and serving the authors, artists and educators who comprise the world of theatre. Dramatic Publishing offers musicals, full-length and one-act plays and theatrical books suitable for children's, high-school, community and professional theatre. The catalog and website include classic and contemporary plays of all genres for every cast size, skill level and audience.

For inquiries or to request professional and amateur rights for any of Dramatic Publishing Company's plays and musicals, call 800-448-7469, email customerservice@dpcplays.com, or visit the new website at www.DramaticPublishing.com.

Related Articles