MOULIN ROUGE, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More Earn Nominations for 23rd Annual IRNE Awards
The Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) today announced the nominees for the 23rd Annual IRNE Awards, which honor the best of the previous year's actors, directors, choreographers, designers and companies across the full spectrum of large, mid-size and fringe theater companies. Moulin Rouge!, a new musical produced by Global Creatures, and An American in Paris, produced by the Ogunquit Playhouse, led with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively, in the Large Stage Musical Category. The Huntington Theatre led all companies with 31 nominations across seven productions, including 11 for Man in the Ring, the story of six-time world champion prizefighter Emile Griffith.
In the Mid-Size category, Speakeasy Stage Company earned 29 nominations dispersed among five productions, including 11 for Fun Home and nine for Between Riverside and Crazy, while Lyric Stage earned 19, including eight for Anna Christie. In the Fringe group, Zeitgeist Stage's Love! Valor! Compassion! earned seven nominations, including Best Play, and Flat Earth earned 10, including five for Delicate Particle Logic.
The winners will be announced on Monday, April 8th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ballroom of The Inn at Brookline, just outside Kenmore Square. As always, admission will be free, courtesy of the Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE).
"As is the case in most years, it was a grueling process to pare down the list of deserving nominees, and the voters have an equally difficult task in front of them in selecting the winners," said IRNE co-founder Beverly Creasey of the Boston Arts Review. "Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the nomination process was re-discovering the wealth of brilliant new plays produced last year. It bodes well for the future of theater."
Joining Moulin Rouge! and An American in Paris in the category of Best Musical/Large Theater was Jagged Little Pill and The Black Clown at the A.R.T. and Anything Goes at the Reagle Music Theatre. In the Best Play/Large Theater category, the Huntington's Skelton Crew was also nominated. The Merrimack Repertory Theatre (Christmas at Pemberly and The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, which also garnered a nomination for Best New Play), and the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, with Richard III and Death & the Maiden, earned a pair of nods. For a complete list of nominations, see attached pages or visit: http://www.theatermirror.net/
2019 IRNE Nominations - Large Stage
New Play
Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Andy Bayiates and Aaron Muñoz, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
The Niceties, Eleanor Burgess, Huntington Theatre
Fall, Bernard Weintraub, Huntington Theatre
The White Card, Claudia Rankine, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson
New Musical
Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Set Design
Hughland Wehr, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre
Wilson Chin, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
James J. Fenton, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Alexander Dodge, Bad Dates, Huntington Theatre
David Zinn, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre
David L. Arsenault, An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Costume Design
Charles Schoonmaker, Old Money, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Linda Ross, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Linda Cho, Top Girls, Huntington Theatre
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Carlos Soto, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Jessica Pabst, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Lighting Design
Jack Mehler, Jekyll & Hyde, NSMT
Ben Stanton, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Eric Southern, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Richard Latta, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
D.M. Wood, The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Sound Design
Arshan Gailus, Death and the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Matt Tierney, Man in the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Nathan Leigh, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Projection Design
Seaghan Mackay, Little Orphan Danny, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Peter Nigrini & Dan Scully, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre
Zachary Borovay, Fall, Huntington Theatre
Jon Hwaas,Knyum, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Choreography
Eileen Grace, Anything Goes, Reagle
Susan M. Chebookjuan, The Music Man, Reagle
Jeffry Denman, An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Chanel DaSilva, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Michael Litchfield, Mame, North Shore Music Theatre
Sonya Tzyeh, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Solo Performance
Haneefah Wood, Bad Dates, Huntington Theatre
Vichet Chum, Knyum, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Liza Jess Peterson, The Peculiar Patriot, ArtsEmerson
Ensemble
Anything Goes, Reagle
Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre
Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Born for This, ArtsEmerson
Supporting Actress-Musical
Ansley Speares, Anything Goes Reagle
Nita Whitaker, Born for This, ArtsEmerson
Kirsten Wyatt, Born for This, ArtsEmerson
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Joanna Glushak, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Cheryl McMahon, Hairspray, North Shore Music Theatre
Supporting Actor-Musical
Mark Linehan, Anything Goes, Reagle
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Jeremy Greenbaum, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Ian Shain, Peter Pan, North Shore Music Theatre
J.T. Turner, Anything Goes, Reagle
Makai Hernandez, A Chorus Line, Reagle
Hal Linden, Grumpy Old Men, Ogunquit Playhouse
Actress-Musical
Leigh Barrett, Anything Goes, Reagle
Diana DeGarmo, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Jennifer Ellis, The Music Man, Reagle
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Julie Eicher, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Actor-Musical
Jared Troilo, Anything Goes, Reagle
Clyde Alves, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Constantine Maroulis, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Davóne Tines, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Donald Webber Jr., Born for This, ArtsEmerson
Supporting Actress-Play
Antoinette Robinson, Sherlocks Last Case, Huntington Theatre
Toccarra Cash, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Deb Martin, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Bobbie Steinbach, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Veronika Duerr, Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Supporting Actor-Play
Maurice Emmanel Parent, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Kyle Vincent Terry, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Jonathan Louis Dent, Skeleton Crew Huntington Theatre
Gordon Clapp, Man in the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Victor Almanzar, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Mark Zeisler, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre
Actress-Play
Amanda Collins, Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Lisa Banes, The Niceties, Huntington Theatre
Joanne Kelly, Fall, Huntington Theatre
Jordan Boatman, The Niceties, Huntington Theatre
Karen Pittman, The White Card, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson
Patricia R. Floyd, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Actor-Play
Aaron Munoz, Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
John Douglas Thompson, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Faran Tahir, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Mark Torres, Death and the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Daniel Gerroll, The White Card, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson
Music Director
Dan Rodriguez, Anything Goes, Reagle
David Lamaureux, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Bryan Perri, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Jarrett Landon, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Cian McCarthy, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Milton Granger, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre
Visiting Production-Large
The Play That Goes Wrong, Boch Center, Broadway in Boston/Emerson Colonial Theatre
WET: Dacamented Journey
Born for This, Cutler Majestic
The Migration, ArtsEmerson
Hamilton, Broadway in Boston
Visiting Actress
Meghan Picerno, Love Never Dies, Broadway In Boston
Hannah Cruz, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston
Nita Whitaker, On Your Feet!, Broadway in Boston
Therese Plaehn, The Humans, Shubert Theater, Boch Center
Visiting Actor
Ollie West, Hamnet, ArtsEmerson
Austin Scott, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston
Nicolas Christopher, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston
Michael James Scott, Aladdin, Broadway in Boston
Director-Musical
Jeffry Denman, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Robert Cuccioli Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Zack Winokur, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Eileen Grace, Anything Goes, Reagle
Director-Play
Maria Aitken, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre
Michael Greif, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Megan Sandberg-Zakian, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Steven Maler, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Sean Daniels, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Nathan Keepers, Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Musical
Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Anything Goes, Reagle
Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Play
Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Death & the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Best Young Performer
Casey Lyons, Love Never Dies, Broadway In Boston
Jake Ryan Flynn, Peter Pan
Jonathan Tillen, The Music Man, Reagle
Carlos Carreras, On Your Feet!, Broadway In Boston
2019 IRNE Nominations - Small Stage
Best New Play
The Salonnieres, Liz Duffy Adams, Greater Boston Stage
My Station in Life, Ken Riaf, Gloucester Stage
Brawler, Walt McGough, Boston Playwrights Theatre
Ripe Frenzy, Jennifer Barclay, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance
The Last Act, Joshua Sobol, Israeli Stage
Hype Man, Idris Goodman, Company One
Best Set Design
Eric D. Diaz, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Jenna McFarland Lord, Shakespeare in Love, SpeakEasy Stage
Janie E. Howland, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Katheryn Monthei, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage
Cristina Tedesco, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre
Best Costume Design
Marian Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Gail Astrid Buckley, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage
Rachel Padulla-Shufelt, Shakespeare in Love, Speakeasy Stage
Tyler Kinney, Wig Out, Company One
Cotton Talbot-Minkin, 20,000 Leagues, imaginary beasts
Best Lighting Design
Jeff Adelberg, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre & Underground Railway Theatre
Karen Perlow, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Franklin Meissner Jr., Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage
Marcella Barbeau, True West, Gloucester Stage
Michael Clark Wonson, Love!Valour!Compassion!, Zeitgeist Stage
Best Projection Design
Christine A. Banna, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre
Johnathan Carr Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Lyric Stage
Jared Mezzocchi, Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/Boston Center for American Performance
Best Sound Design
Dewey Dellay, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Lee Shana, Two Jews Walk Into A War, New Repertory Theatre
David Wilson, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre
John Stone, Being Earnest, Greater Boston Stage
Lee Schuna, Hype Man, Company One
Elizabeth Cahill, Macbeth, ASP
Choreography
Rachel Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Jean Appolon, The Wiz, Lyric Stage
Ilyse Robbins, Being Earnest, Greater Boston Stage
Sarah Gazdowicz/Ensemble, Peter and the Starcatcher, Hub Theatre
Laurel Conrad, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre
Best Solo Performance
Rohina Malik, Unveiled, New Repertory Theatre
Adrienne Krstansky, Every Brilliant Thing, SpeakEasy Stage
Goia DeCari, Truth Values, Nora Theatre
Ensemble
Calendar Girls, Greater Boston Stage
Peter and the Star Catcher, Hub Theatre
Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage
Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage
Ragtime, Company Theater
The Liar, Wellesley Repertory
Best Supporting Actress-Play-Fringe
Becca A. Lewis, NSFW, Theatre On Fire
Julia Talbot, The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre
Charlotte Kinder, Red Velvet, OWI
Kerline Desir, For Colored Girls, Praxis Stage
Jenny Regan, Steve, Zeitgeist Stage
Best Supporting Actor-Play-Fringe
Bob Mussett, The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre
Elbert Joseph, Antigone, Flat Earth Theatre
Robert Bonatto, Vicuna, Zeitgeist Stage
Brooks Reeves, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage,
Jeremy Johnson, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage
Dale J. Young, NSFW, Theatre On Fire
Best Actress-Play-Fringe
Christine Power, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth
Sarah Gazdowicz. Twelfth Night, Moonbox Productions
Siobbhan Carroll, Red Velvet, OWI
Audrey Lynn Sylvia, Lost Girls, Take Your Pick
Srin Chakravorty, Vicuna, Zeitgeist
Best Actor-Play-Fringe
Bob Mussett, True West, Hub Theatre
Victor Shopov, True West, Hub Theatre
Joey Pelletier, Peter and the Starcatcher
Thomas Grenon, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre
Greg Maraio, Brawler, Boston Playwrights Theatre
David Anderson, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage
Supporting Actress-Play-Midsize
Celeste Oliva, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Nancy Carroll, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage
Maureen Keillor, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage
Marianna Bassham, The Last Act, Israeli Stage
Samantha Richert, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage
Best Supporting Actor-Play-Midsize
Alejandro Simoes, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Remo Airaldi, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage
Johnny Lee Davenport, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Eddie Shields, Shakespeare In Love, Speakeasy
Stewart Evan Smith, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy
Michael Knowlton, Hype Man, Company One
Best Actress-Play-Midsize
Lindsey McWhorter, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Jennifer Ellis, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage
Paula Plum, The Roommate, Lyric Stage
Sarah Oakes Muirhead, We Will Not be Silenced, New Repertory Theatre
Laura Latrielle, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage
Lindsey Crouse, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage
Veronika Duerr, Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance
Best Actor-Play-Midsize
Tyrees Allen, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Dan Whelton, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Bill Mootos, The Salonneires, Greater Boston Stage
Ben Evett, Bakelite Masterpiece, New Repertory Theatre
Jacob Athyal, Guards at the Taj, Nora Theatre
Dan Prior, The Liar, Wellesley Rep
Best Supporting Actress-Musical
Maryann Zschau, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Yewande Odetoyinbo, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage
Joy Clark, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Ellie van Amerongen, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage
Laura Marie Duncan-Fun Home-SpeakEasy Stage
Paula Markowitz, Ragtime, Company Theater
Best Supporting Actor- Musical
Jared Troilo, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Mark Linehan, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre
Michael Hammond, Ragtime, Company Theater
Gary Ng, Allegiance, Speakeasy Stage
Nick Dussault, Wig Out! Company One & A.R.T.
Best Actress-Musical
Aimee Doherty, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Grace Yoo, Allegiance, SpeakEasy Stage
Amy Jo Jackson, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage
Salome Smith, The Wiz, Lyric Stage
Justine Icy Moral, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre
Best Actor - Musical
Phil Tayler, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Davron S. Monroe, Breath & Imagination
Taavon Gamble, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage
Eddy Cavazos, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage
Todd Yard, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage
Jared Troilo, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre
Music Director
Dan Rodriguez, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Todd C. Gordon, 1776, New Repertory Theatre
Matthew Stern, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage
Steve Bass, Ragtime, Company Theater
Steve Bergman, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock
Asher Denberg, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage
Best Director-Play-Fringe
Darren Evans, NSFW, Theatre On Fire
Love! Valor! Compassion! David Miller, Zeitgeist
Sarah Gazdowicz, Peter and the Starcatcher
Dan Bourque, True West, Hub
Betsy S. Goldman, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth
Best Director-Play-Midsize
Scott Edmiston, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage
Michelle M. Aguillon, Proof, Nora Theatre
Tiffany Nichole Greene, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage
Benny Sato Ambush, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage
Marta Rainer, The Liar, Wellesley Rep
Guy Ben-Aharon, The Last Act, Israeli Stage
Best Director-Musical
Rachel Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage
Paul Daigneault, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage
Jane Staab, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock
Zoe Bradford and Jordy Saucerman, Ragtime, Company Theater
Best Musical
Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Fun Home, Speakeasy
Ragtime Company Theater
Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock
Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage
Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage
Play-Fringe
The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre
NSFW, Theatre On Fire
Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre
True West, Hub Theatre
Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage
Peter & the Starcatcher, Hub Theatre
Play-Midsize
The Liar, Wellesley Repertory
Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester
Guards at the Taj, Nora Theatre
Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance
Hype Man, Company One
Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Best Young Performer
Marissa Simeqi, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage
Cameron Levesque, Fun Home SpeakEasy Stage
Luke Gold, Fun Home SpeakEasy Stage
Jonah Cramer, A Christmas Carol-Nora Theatre & Underground Railway Theatre
Ben Choi-Harris, Beauty & the Beast, Wheelock
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy