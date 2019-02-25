MOULIN ROUGE, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More Earn Nominations for 23rd Annual IRNE Awards

Feb. 25, 2019  

The Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) today announced the nominees for the 23rd Annual IRNE Awards, which honor the best of the previous year's actors, directors, choreographers, designers and companies across the full spectrum of large, mid-size and fringe theater companies. Moulin Rouge!, a new musical produced by Global Creatures, and An American in Paris, produced by the Ogunquit Playhouse, led with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively, in the Large Stage Musical Category. The Huntington Theatre led all companies with 31 nominations across seven productions, including 11 for Man in the Ring, the story of six-time world champion prizefighter Emile Griffith.

In the Mid-Size category, Speakeasy Stage Company earned 29 nominations dispersed among five productions, including 11 for Fun Home and nine for Between Riverside and Crazy, while Lyric Stage earned 19, including eight for Anna Christie. In the Fringe group, Zeitgeist Stage's Love! Valor! Compassion! earned seven nominations, including Best Play, and Flat Earth earned 10, including five for Delicate Particle Logic.

The winners will be announced on Monday, April 8th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ballroom of The Inn at Brookline, just outside Kenmore Square. As always, admission will be free, courtesy of the Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE).

"As is the case in most years, it was a grueling process to pare down the list of deserving nominees, and the voters have an equally difficult task in front of them in selecting the winners," said IRNE co-founder Beverly Creasey of the Boston Arts Review. "Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the nomination process was re-discovering the wealth of brilliant new plays produced last year. It bodes well for the future of theater."

Joining Moulin Rouge! and An American in Paris in the category of Best Musical/Large Theater was Jagged Little Pill and The Black Clown at the A.R.T. and Anything Goes at the Reagle Music Theatre. In the Best Play/Large Theater category, the Huntington's Skelton Crew was also nominated. The Merrimack Repertory Theatre (Christmas at Pemberly and The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, which also garnered a nomination for Best New Play), and the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, with Richard III and Death & the Maiden, earned a pair of nods. For a complete list of nominations, see attached pages or visit: http://www.theatermirror.net/

2019 IRNE Nominations - Large Stage

New Play

Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Andy Bayiates and Aaron Muñoz, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
The Niceties, Eleanor Burgess, Huntington Theatre
Fall, Bernard Weintraub, Huntington Theatre
The White Card, Claudia Rankine, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson

New Musical

Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Set Design

Hughland Wehr, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre
Wilson Chin, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
James J. Fenton, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Alexander Dodge, Bad Dates, Huntington Theatre
David Zinn, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre
David L. Arsenault, An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Costume Design

Charles Schoonmaker, Old Money, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Linda Ross, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Linda Cho, Top Girls, Huntington Theatre
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Carlos Soto, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Jessica Pabst, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Lighting Design

Jack Mehler, Jekyll & Hyde, NSMT
Ben Stanton, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Eric Southern, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Richard Latta, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
D.M. Wood, The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Sound Design

Arshan Gailus, Death and the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Matt Tierney, Man in the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Nathan Leigh, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

Projection Design

Seaghan Mackay, Little Orphan Danny, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Peter Nigrini & Dan Scully, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre
Zachary Borovay, Fall, Huntington Theatre
Jon Hwaas,Knyum, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Choreography

Eileen Grace, Anything Goes, Reagle
Susan M. Chebookjuan, The Music Man, Reagle
Jeffry Denman, An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Chanel DaSilva, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Michael Litchfield, Mame, North Shore Music Theatre
Sonya Tzyeh, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Solo Performance

Haneefah Wood, Bad Dates, Huntington Theatre
Vichet Chum, Knyum, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Liza Jess Peterson, The Peculiar Patriot, ArtsEmerson

Ensemble

Anything Goes, Reagle
Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre
Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Born for This, ArtsEmerson

Supporting Actress-Musical

Ansley Speares, Anything Goes Reagle
Nita Whitaker, Born for This, ArtsEmerson
Kirsten Wyatt, Born for This, ArtsEmerson
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Joanna Glushak, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Cheryl McMahon, Hairspray, North Shore Music Theatre

Supporting Actor-Musical

Mark Linehan, Anything Goes, Reagle
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Jeremy Greenbaum, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Ian Shain, Peter Pan, North Shore Music Theatre
J.T. Turner, Anything Goes, Reagle
Makai Hernandez, A Chorus Line, Reagle
Hal Linden, Grumpy Old Men, Ogunquit Playhouse

Actress-Musical

Leigh Barrett, Anything Goes, Reagle
Diana DeGarmo, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Jennifer Ellis, The Music Man, Reagle
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Julie Eicher, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Actor-Musical

Jared Troilo, Anything Goes, Reagle
Clyde Alves, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Constantine Maroulis, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Davóne Tines, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Donald Webber Jr., Born for This, ArtsEmerson

Supporting Actress-Play

Antoinette Robinson, Sherlocks Last Case, Huntington Theatre
Toccarra Cash, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Deb Martin, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Bobbie Steinbach, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Veronika Duerr, Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Supporting Actor-Play

Maurice Emmanel Parent, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Kyle Vincent Terry, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Jonathan Louis Dent, Skeleton Crew Huntington Theatre
Gordon Clapp, Man in the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Victor Almanzar, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Mark Zeisler, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre

Actress-Play

Amanda Collins, Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Lisa Banes, The Niceties, Huntington Theatre
Joanne Kelly, Fall, Huntington Theatre
Jordan Boatman, The Niceties, Huntington Theatre
Karen Pittman, The White Card, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson
Patricia R. Floyd, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre

Actor-Play

Aaron Munoz, Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
John Douglas Thompson, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Faran Tahir, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Mark Torres, Death and the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Daniel Gerroll, The White Card, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson

Music Director

Dan Rodriguez, Anything Goes, Reagle
David Lamaureux, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Bryan Perri, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Jarrett Landon, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Cian McCarthy, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Milton Granger, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre

Visiting Production-Large

The Play That Goes Wrong, Boch Center, Broadway in Boston/Emerson Colonial Theatre
WET: Dacamented Journey
Born for This, Cutler Majestic
The Migration, ArtsEmerson
Hamilton, Broadway in Boston

Visiting Actress

Meghan Picerno, Love Never Dies, Broadway In Boston
Hannah Cruz, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston
Nita Whitaker, On Your Feet!, Broadway in Boston
Therese Plaehn, The Humans, Shubert Theater, Boch Center

Visiting Actor

Ollie West, Hamnet, ArtsEmerson
Austin Scott, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston
Nicolas Christopher, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston
Michael James Scott, Aladdin, Broadway in Boston

Director-Musical

Jeffry Denman, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Robert Cuccioli Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
Zack Winokur, The Black Clown, A.R.T.
Eileen Grace, Anything Goes, Reagle

Director-Play

Maria Aitken, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre
Michael Greif, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Megan Sandberg-Zakian, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Steven Maler, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Sean Daniels, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Nathan Keepers, Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Musical

Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.
An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse
Anything Goes, Reagle
Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre
The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Play

Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre
Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre
Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Death & the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre
Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Best Young Performer

Casey Lyons, Love Never Dies, Broadway In Boston
Jake Ryan Flynn, Peter Pan
Jonathan Tillen, The Music Man, Reagle
Carlos Carreras, On Your Feet!, Broadway In Boston

2019 IRNE Nominations - Small Stage

Best New Play

The Salonnieres, Liz Duffy Adams, Greater Boston Stage
My Station in Life, Ken Riaf, Gloucester Stage
Brawler, Walt McGough, Boston Playwrights Theatre
Ripe Frenzy, Jennifer Barclay, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance
The Last Act, Joshua Sobol, Israeli Stage
Hype Man, Idris Goodman, Company One

Best Set Design

Eric D. Diaz, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Jenna McFarland Lord, Shakespeare in Love, SpeakEasy Stage
Janie E. Howland, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Katheryn Monthei, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage
Cristina Tedesco, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre

Best Costume Design

Marian Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Gail Astrid Buckley, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage
Rachel Padulla-Shufelt, Shakespeare in Love, Speakeasy Stage
Tyler Kinney, Wig Out, Company One
Cotton Talbot-Minkin, 20,000 Leagues, imaginary beasts

Best Lighting Design

Jeff Adelberg, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre & Underground Railway Theatre
Karen Perlow, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Franklin Meissner Jr., Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage
Marcella Barbeau, True West, Gloucester Stage
Michael Clark Wonson, Love!Valour!Compassion!, Zeitgeist Stage

Best Projection Design

Christine A. Banna, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre
Johnathan Carr Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Lyric Stage
Jared Mezzocchi, Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/Boston Center for American Performance

Best Sound Design

Dewey Dellay, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Lee Shana, Two Jews Walk Into A War, New Repertory Theatre
David Wilson, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre
John Stone, Being Earnest, Greater Boston Stage
Lee Schuna, Hype Man, Company One
Elizabeth Cahill, Macbeth, ASP

Choreography

Rachel Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Jean Appolon, The Wiz, Lyric Stage
Ilyse Robbins, Being Earnest, Greater Boston Stage
Sarah Gazdowicz/Ensemble, Peter and the Starcatcher, Hub Theatre
Laurel Conrad, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre

Best Solo Performance

Rohina Malik, Unveiled, New Repertory Theatre
Adrienne Krstansky, Every Brilliant Thing, SpeakEasy Stage
Goia DeCari, Truth Values, Nora Theatre

Ensemble

Calendar Girls, Greater Boston Stage
Peter and the Star Catcher, Hub Theatre
Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage
Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage
Ragtime, Company Theater
The Liar, Wellesley Repertory

Best Supporting Actress-Play-Fringe

Becca A. Lewis, NSFW, Theatre On Fire
Julia Talbot, The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre
Charlotte Kinder, Red Velvet, OWI
Kerline Desir, For Colored Girls, Praxis Stage
Jenny Regan, Steve, Zeitgeist Stage

Best Supporting Actor-Play-Fringe

Bob Mussett, The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre
Elbert Joseph, Antigone, Flat Earth Theatre
Robert Bonatto, Vicuna, Zeitgeist Stage
Brooks Reeves, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage,
Jeremy Johnson, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage
Dale J. Young, NSFW, Theatre On Fire

Best Actress-Play-Fringe

Christine Power, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth
Sarah Gazdowicz. Twelfth Night, Moonbox Productions
Siobbhan Carroll, Red Velvet, OWI
Audrey Lynn Sylvia, Lost Girls, Take Your Pick
Srin Chakravorty, Vicuna, Zeitgeist

Best Actor-Play-Fringe

Bob Mussett, True West, Hub Theatre
Victor Shopov, True West, Hub Theatre
Joey Pelletier, Peter and the Starcatcher
Thomas Grenon, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre
Greg Maraio, Brawler, Boston Playwrights Theatre
David Anderson, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage

Supporting Actress-Play-Midsize

Celeste Oliva, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Nancy Carroll, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage
Maureen Keillor, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage
Marianna Bassham, The Last Act, Israeli Stage
Samantha Richert, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage

Best Supporting Actor-Play-Midsize

Alejandro Simoes, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Remo Airaldi, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage
Johnny Lee Davenport, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Eddie Shields, Shakespeare In Love, Speakeasy
Stewart Evan Smith, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy
Michael Knowlton, Hype Man, Company One

Best Actress-Play-Midsize

Lindsey McWhorter, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Jennifer Ellis, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage
Paula Plum, The Roommate, Lyric Stage
Sarah Oakes Muirhead, We Will Not be Silenced, New Repertory Theatre
Laura Latrielle, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage
Lindsey Crouse, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage
Veronika Duerr, Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance

Best Actor-Play-Midsize

Tyrees Allen, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Dan Whelton, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage
Bill Mootos, The Salonneires, Greater Boston Stage
Ben Evett, Bakelite Masterpiece, New Repertory Theatre
Jacob Athyal, Guards at the Taj, Nora Theatre
Dan Prior, The Liar, Wellesley Rep

Best Supporting Actress-Musical

Maryann Zschau, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Yewande Odetoyinbo, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage
Joy Clark, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Ellie van Amerongen, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage
Laura Marie Duncan-Fun Home-SpeakEasy Stage
Paula Markowitz, Ragtime, Company Theater

Best Supporting Actor- Musical

Jared Troilo, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Mark Linehan, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre
Michael Hammond, Ragtime, Company Theater
Gary Ng, Allegiance, Speakeasy Stage
Nick Dussault, Wig Out! Company One & A.R.T.

Best Actress-Musical

Aimee Doherty, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Grace Yoo, Allegiance, SpeakEasy Stage
Amy Jo Jackson, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage
Salome Smith, The Wiz, Lyric Stage
Justine Icy Moral, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre

Best Actor - Musical

Phil Tayler, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Davron S. Monroe, Breath & Imagination
Taavon Gamble, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage
Eddy Cavazos, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage
Todd Yard, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage
Jared Troilo, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre

Music Director

Dan Rodriguez, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Todd C. Gordon, 1776, New Repertory Theatre
Matthew Stern, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage
Steve Bass, Ragtime, Company Theater
Steve Bergman, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock
Asher Denberg, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage

Best Director-Play-Fringe

Darren Evans, NSFW, Theatre On Fire
Love! Valor! Compassion! David Miller, Zeitgeist
Sarah Gazdowicz, Peter and the Starcatcher
Dan Bourque, True West, Hub
Betsy S. Goldman, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth

Best Director-Play-Midsize

Scott Edmiston, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage
Michelle M. Aguillon, Proof, Nora Theatre
Tiffany Nichole Greene, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage
Benny Sato Ambush, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage
Marta Rainer, The Liar, Wellesley Rep
Guy Ben-Aharon, The Last Act, Israeli Stage

Best Director-Musical

Rachel Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage
Paul Daigneault, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage
Jane Staab, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock
Zoe Bradford and Jordy Saucerman, Ragtime, Company Theater

Best Musical

Cabaret, Moonbox Productions
Fun Home, Speakeasy
Ragtime Company Theater
Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock
Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage
Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage

Play-Fringe

The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre
NSFW, Theatre On Fire
Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre
True West, Hub Theatre
Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage
Peter & the Starcatcher, Hub Theatre

Play-Midsize

The Liar, Wellesley Repertory
Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage
Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester
Guards at the Taj, Nora Theatre
Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance
Hype Man, Company One
Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Best Young Performer

Marissa Simeqi, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage
Cameron Levesque, Fun Home SpeakEasy Stage
Luke Gold, Fun Home SpeakEasy Stage
Jonah Cramer, A Christmas Carol-Nora Theatre & Underground Railway Theatre
Ben Choi-Harris, Beauty & the Beast, Wheelock

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

