MOULIN ROUGE, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More Earn Nominations for 23rd Annual IRNE Awards

The Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) today announced the nominees for the 23rd Annual IRNE Awards, which honor the best of the previous year's actors, directors, choreographers, designers and companies across the full spectrum of large, mid-size and fringe theater companies. Moulin Rouge!, a new musical produced by Global Creatures, and An American in Paris, produced by the Ogunquit Playhouse, led with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively, in the Large Stage Musical Category. The Huntington Theatre led all companies with 31 nominations across seven productions, including 11 for Man in the Ring, the story of six-time world champion prizefighter Emile Griffith.

In the Mid-Size category, Speakeasy Stage Company earned 29 nominations dispersed among five productions, including 11 for Fun Home and nine for Between Riverside and Crazy, while Lyric Stage earned 19, including eight for Anna Christie. In the Fringe group, Zeitgeist Stage's Love! Valor! Compassion! earned seven nominations, including Best Play, and Flat Earth earned 10, including five for Delicate Particle Logic.

The winners will be announced on Monday, April 8th, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ballroom of The Inn at Brookline, just outside Kenmore Square. As always, admission will be free, courtesy of the Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE).

"As is the case in most years, it was a grueling process to pare down the list of deserving nominees, and the voters have an equally difficult task in front of them in selecting the winners," said IRNE co-founder Beverly Creasey of the Boston Arts Review. "Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the nomination process was re-discovering the wealth of brilliant new plays produced last year. It bodes well for the future of theater."

Joining Moulin Rouge! and An American in Paris in the category of Best Musical/Large Theater was Jagged Little Pill and The Black Clown at the A.R.T. and Anything Goes at the Reagle Music Theatre. In the Best Play/Large Theater category, the Huntington's Skelton Crew was also nominated. The Merrimack Repertory Theatre (Christmas at Pemberly and The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, which also garnered a nomination for Best New Play), and the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, with Richard III and Death & the Maiden, earned a pair of nods. For a complete list of nominations, see attached pages or visit: http://www.theatermirror.net/

2019 IRNE Nominations - Large Stage

New Play

Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Andy Bayiates and Aaron Muñoz, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

The Niceties, Eleanor Burgess, Huntington Theatre

Fall, Bernard Weintraub, Huntington Theatre

The White Card, Claudia Rankine, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson

New Musical

Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Set Design

Hughland Wehr, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre

Wilson Chin, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre

James J. Fenton, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Alexander Dodge, Bad Dates, Huntington Theatre

David Zinn, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre

David L. Arsenault, An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Costume Design

Charles Schoonmaker, Old Money, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Linda Ross, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Linda Cho, Top Girls, Huntington Theatre

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Carlos Soto, The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Jessica Pabst, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Lighting Design

Jack Mehler, Jekyll & Hyde, NSMT

Ben Stanton, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Eric Southern, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Richard Latta, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

D.M. Wood, The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Sound Design

Arshan Gailus, Death and the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Matt Tierney, Man in the Ring, Huntington Theatre

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Nathan Leigh, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

Projection Design

Seaghan Mackay, Little Orphan Danny, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Peter Nigrini & Dan Scully, Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre

Zachary Borovay, Fall, Huntington Theatre

Jon Hwaas,Knyum, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Choreography

Eileen Grace, Anything Goes, Reagle

Susan M. Chebookjuan, The Music Man, Reagle

Jeffry Denman, An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Chanel DaSilva, The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Michael Litchfield, Mame, North Shore Music Theatre

Sonya Tzyeh, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Solo Performance

Haneefah Wood, Bad Dates, Huntington Theatre

Vichet Chum, Knyum, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Liza Jess Peterson, The Peculiar Patriot, ArtsEmerson

Ensemble

Anything Goes, Reagle

Man In The Ring, Huntington Theatre

Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

An American in Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Born for This, ArtsEmerson

Supporting Actress-Musical

Ansley Speares, Anything Goes Reagle

Nita Whitaker, Born for This, ArtsEmerson

Kirsten Wyatt, Born for This, ArtsEmerson

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

Joanna Glushak, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Cheryl McMahon, Hairspray, North Shore Music Theatre

Supporting Actor-Musical

Mark Linehan, Anything Goes, Reagle

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Jeremy Greenbaum, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Ian Shain, Peter Pan, North Shore Music Theatre

J.T. Turner, Anything Goes, Reagle

Makai Hernandez, A Chorus Line, Reagle

Hal Linden, Grumpy Old Men, Ogunquit Playhouse

Actress-Musical

Leigh Barrett, Anything Goes, Reagle

Diana DeGarmo, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

Jennifer Ellis, The Music Man, Reagle

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Julie Eicher, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Actor-Musical

Jared Troilo, Anything Goes, Reagle

Clyde Alves, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Constantine Maroulis, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Davóne Tines, The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Donald Webber Jr., Born for This, ArtsEmerson

Supporting Actress-Play

Antoinette Robinson, Sherlocks Last Case, Huntington Theatre

Toccarra Cash, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre

Deb Martin, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Bobbie Steinbach, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Veronika Duerr, Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Supporting Actor-Play

Maurice Emmanel Parent, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre

Kyle Vincent Terry, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre

Jonathan Louis Dent, Skeleton Crew Huntington Theatre

Gordon Clapp, Man in the Ring, Huntington Theatre

Victor Almanzar, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre

Mark Zeisler, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre

Actress-Play

Amanda Collins, Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Lisa Banes, The Niceties, Huntington Theatre

Joanne Kelly, Fall, Huntington Theatre

Jordan Boatman, The Niceties, Huntington Theatre

Karen Pittman, The White Card, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson

Patricia R. Floyd, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre

Actor-Play

Aaron Munoz, Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

John Douglas Thompson, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre

Faran Tahir, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Mark Torres, Death and the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Daniel Gerroll, The White Card, A.R.T./ArtsEmerson

Music Director

Dan Rodriguez, Anything Goes, Reagle

David Lamaureux, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Bryan Perri, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

Jarrett Landon, The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Cian McCarthy, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Milton Granger, Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre

Visiting Production-Large

The Play That Goes Wrong, Boch Center, Broadway in Boston/Emerson Colonial Theatre

WET: Dacamented Journey

Born for This, Cutler Majestic

The Migration, ArtsEmerson

Hamilton, Broadway in Boston

Visiting Actress

Meghan Picerno, Love Never Dies, Broadway In Boston

Hannah Cruz, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston

Nita Whitaker, On Your Feet!, Broadway in Boston

Therese Plaehn, The Humans, Shubert Theater, Boch Center

Visiting Actor

Ollie West, Hamnet, ArtsEmerson

Austin Scott, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston

Nicolas Christopher, Hamilton, Broadway in Boston

Michael James Scott, Aladdin, Broadway in Boston

Director-Musical

Jeffry Denman, An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Robert Cuccioli Jekyll & Hyde, North Shore Music Theatre

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

Zack Winokur, The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Eileen Grace, Anything Goes, Reagle

Director-Play

Maria Aitken, Sherlock's Last Case, Huntington Theatre

Michael Greif, Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre

Megan Sandberg-Zakian, Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre

Steven Maler, Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Sean Daniels, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Nathan Keepers, Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Musical

Jagged Little Pill, A.R.T.

An American In Paris, Ogunquit Playhouse

Anything Goes, Reagle

Moulin Rouge!, Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

The Black Clown, A.R.T.

Play

Man In the Ring, Huntington Theatre

Skeleton Crew, Huntington Theatre

Lost Laughs: The Slapstick Tragedy of Fatty Arbuckle, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Death & the Maiden, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Richard III, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Best Young Performer

Casey Lyons, Love Never Dies, Broadway In Boston

Jake Ryan Flynn, Peter Pan

Jonathan Tillen, The Music Man, Reagle

Carlos Carreras, On Your Feet!, Broadway In Boston

2019 IRNE Nominations - Small Stage

Best New Play

The Salonnieres, Liz Duffy Adams, Greater Boston Stage

My Station in Life, Ken Riaf, Gloucester Stage

Brawler, Walt McGough, Boston Playwrights Theatre

Ripe Frenzy, Jennifer Barclay, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance

The Last Act, Joshua Sobol, Israeli Stage

Hype Man, Idris Goodman, Company One

Best Set Design

Eric D. Diaz, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage

Jenna McFarland Lord, Shakespeare in Love, SpeakEasy Stage

Janie E. Howland, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Katheryn Monthei, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage

Cristina Tedesco, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre

Best Costume Design

Marian Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Gail Astrid Buckley, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage

Rachel Padulla-Shufelt, Shakespeare in Love, Speakeasy Stage

Tyler Kinney, Wig Out, Company One

Cotton Talbot-Minkin, 20,000 Leagues, imaginary beasts

Best Lighting Design

Jeff Adelberg, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre & Underground Railway Theatre

Karen Perlow, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Franklin Meissner Jr., Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage

Marcella Barbeau, True West, Gloucester Stage

Michael Clark Wonson, Love!Valour!Compassion!, Zeitgeist Stage

Best Projection Design

Christine A. Banna, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre

Johnathan Carr Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Lyric Stage

Jared Mezzocchi, Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/Boston Center for American Performance

Best Sound Design

Dewey Dellay, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Lee Shana, Two Jews Walk Into A War, New Repertory Theatre

David Wilson, Frankenstein, Nora Theatre

John Stone, Being Earnest, Greater Boston Stage

Lee Schuna, Hype Man, Company One

Elizabeth Cahill, Macbeth, ASP

Choreography

Rachel Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Jean Appolon, The Wiz, Lyric Stage

Ilyse Robbins, Being Earnest, Greater Boston Stage

Sarah Gazdowicz/Ensemble, Peter and the Starcatcher, Hub Theatre

Laurel Conrad, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre



Best Solo Performance

Rohina Malik, Unveiled, New Repertory Theatre

Adrienne Krstansky, Every Brilliant Thing, SpeakEasy Stage

Goia DeCari, Truth Values, Nora Theatre

Ensemble

Calendar Girls, Greater Boston Stage

Peter and the Star Catcher, Hub Theatre

Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage

Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage

Ragtime, Company Theater

The Liar, Wellesley Repertory

Best Supporting Actress-Play-Fringe

Becca A. Lewis, NSFW, Theatre On Fire

Julia Talbot, The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre

Charlotte Kinder, Red Velvet, OWI

Kerline Desir, For Colored Girls, Praxis Stage

Jenny Regan, Steve, Zeitgeist Stage

Best Supporting Actor-Play-Fringe

Bob Mussett, The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre

Elbert Joseph, Antigone, Flat Earth Theatre

Robert Bonatto, Vicuna, Zeitgeist Stage

Brooks Reeves, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage,

Jeremy Johnson, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage

Dale J. Young, NSFW, Theatre On Fire

Best Actress-Play-Fringe

Christine Power, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth

Sarah Gazdowicz. Twelfth Night, Moonbox Productions

Siobbhan Carroll, Red Velvet, OWI

Audrey Lynn Sylvia, Lost Girls, Take Your Pick

Srin Chakravorty, Vicuna, Zeitgeist

Best Actor-Play-Fringe

Bob Mussett, True West, Hub Theatre

Victor Shopov, True West, Hub Theatre

Joey Pelletier, Peter and the Starcatcher

Thomas Grenon, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre

Greg Maraio, Brawler, Boston Playwrights Theatre

David Anderson, Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage

Supporting Actress-Play-Midsize

Celeste Oliva, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage

Nancy Carroll, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage

Maureen Keillor, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage

Marianna Bassham, The Last Act, Israeli Stage

Samantha Richert, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage

Best Supporting Actor-Play-Midsize

Alejandro Simoes, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage

Remo Airaldi, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage

Johnny Lee Davenport, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Eddie Shields, Shakespeare In Love, Speakeasy

Stewart Evan Smith, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy

Michael Knowlton, Hype Man, Company One

Best Actress-Play-Midsize

Lindsey McWhorter, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Jennifer Ellis, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage

Paula Plum, The Roommate, Lyric Stage

Sarah Oakes Muirhead, We Will Not be Silenced, New Repertory Theatre

Laura Latrielle, The Salonnieres, Greater Boston Stage

Lindsey Crouse, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage

Veronika Duerr, Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance

Best Actor-Play-Midsize

Tyrees Allen, Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage

Dan Whelton, Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Bill Mootos, The Salonneires, Greater Boston Stage

Ben Evett, Bakelite Masterpiece, New Repertory Theatre

Jacob Athyal, Guards at the Taj, Nora Theatre

Dan Prior, The Liar, Wellesley Rep

Best Supporting Actress-Musical

Maryann Zschau, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Yewande Odetoyinbo, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage

Joy Clark, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Ellie van Amerongen, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage

Laura Marie Duncan-Fun Home-SpeakEasy Stage

Paula Markowitz, Ragtime, Company Theater

Best Supporting Actor- Musical

Jared Troilo, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Mark Linehan, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre

Michael Hammond, Ragtime, Company Theater

Gary Ng, Allegiance, Speakeasy Stage

Nick Dussault, Wig Out! Company One & A.R.T.



Best Actress-Musical

Aimee Doherty, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Grace Yoo, Allegiance, SpeakEasy Stage

Amy Jo Jackson, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage

Salome Smith, The Wiz, Lyric Stage

Justine Icy Moral, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre

Best Actor - Musical

Phil Tayler, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Davron S. Monroe, Breath & Imagination

Taavon Gamble, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage

Eddy Cavazos, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage

Todd Yard, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage

Jared Troilo, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock Family Theatre

Music Director

Dan Rodriguez, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Todd C. Gordon, 1776, New Repertory Theatre

Matthew Stern, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage

Steve Bass, Ragtime, Company Theater

Steve Bergman, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock

Asher Denberg, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage

Best Director-Play-Fringe

Darren Evans, NSFW, Theatre On Fire

Love! Valor! Compassion! David Miller, Zeitgeist

Sarah Gazdowicz, Peter and the Starcatcher

Dan Bourque, True West, Hub

Betsy S. Goldman, Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth

Best Director-Play-Midsize

Scott Edmiston, Shakespeare In Love, SpeakEasy Stage

Michelle M. Aguillon, Proof, Nora Theatre

Tiffany Nichole Greene, Between Riverside and Crazy, Speakeasy Stage

Benny Sato Ambush, Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester Stage

Marta Rainer, The Liar, Wellesley Rep

Guy Ben-Aharon, The Last Act, Israeli Stage

Best Director-Musical

Rachel Bertone, Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage

Paul Daigneault, Fun Home, Speakeasy Stage

Jane Staab, Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock

Zoe Bradford and Jordy Saucerman, Ragtime, Company Theater

Best Musical

Cabaret, Moonbox Productions

Fun Home, Speakeasy

Ragtime Company Theater

Beauty and the Beast, Wheelock

Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lyric Stage

Breath & Imagination, Lyric Stage

Play-Fringe

The Nether, Flat Earth Theatre

NSFW, Theatre On Fire

Delicate Particle Logic, Flat Earth Theatre

True West, Hub Theatre

Love! Valor! Compassion! Zeitgeist Stage

Peter & the Starcatcher, Hub Theatre

Play-Midsize

The Liar, Wellesley Repertory

Between Riverside and Crazy, SpeakEasy Stage

Dancing at Lughnasa, Gloucester

Guards at the Taj, Nora Theatre

Ripe Frenzy, New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance

Hype Man, Company One

Anna Christie, Lyric Stage

Best Young Performer



Marissa Simeqi, Fun Home, SpeakEasy Stage

Cameron Levesque, Fun Home SpeakEasy Stage

Luke Gold, Fun Home SpeakEasy Stage

Jonah Cramer, A Christmas Carol-Nora Theatre & Underground Railway Theatre

Ben Choi-Harris, Beauty & the Beast, Wheelock

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

