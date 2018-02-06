Nominations Announced for the 2018 Helen Hayes Awards; MEAN GIRLS, FUN HOME, and More!
The nominees for the 2018 Helen Hayes Awards were announced on February 5, 2018. One of the country's most prestigious cultural honors, The Helen Hayes Awards recognizes and celebrates excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington metropolitan area. The National Theatre's Helen Hayes Gallery set the scene for the announcement of nominees in 47 categories for artistic excellence, and the theatre companies eligible for the 2017 John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company. The recipient of the 2018 Helen Hayes Tribute will be announced shortly.
Joining theatreWashington President Amy Austin was a line-up of leading theatre artists announcing nominations in 47 categories of artistic excellence - Helen Hayes Awards Founder Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, actors Helen Hedman, Vaughn Ryan Midder and KenYatta Rogers, and playwright Hope Villanueva.
Award recipients will be announced at the Helen Hayes Awards gala event to be held on Monday, May 14. Event location, hosts and ticket information is forthcoming.
Outstanding Choreography in a Musical - Hayes
Karma Camp, "Jesus Christ Superstar," Signature Theatre
Parker Esse, "The Pajama Game," Arena Stage
Denis Jones, "Crazy for You," Signature Theatre
Marcos Santana, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
Robert Bowen Smith, "Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage
Outstanding Choreography in a Musical - Helen
Rachel Leigh Dolan, "Parade," Keegan Theatre
Shalyce Hemby, "Dreamgirls," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Ilona Kessell, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Mark Minnick, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Luis Salgado, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Outstanding Choreography in a Play - Hayes
Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, "Nina Simone: Four Women," Arena Stage
Dell Howlett, "Wig Out!" Studio Theatre
Robb Hunter, "HIR," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Joe Isenberg, "Watch on the Rhine," Arena Stage
Josh Prince, "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing," Signature Theatre
Outstanding Choreography in a Play - Helen
Dody DiSanto, "Mnemonicater Alliance
Happenstance Theater, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade"
Kelly Maxner, Mollye Maxner, "Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance
Jonathan Ezra Rubin, Noah Schaefer, "Flying V Fights: The Secret History of the Unknown World," Flying V
Irina Tsikurishvili, Vato Tsikurishvili, "The Adventures of Peter Pan," Synetic Theater
Outstanding Musical Direction - Hayes
Matt Hinkley, "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing," Signature Theatre
Jon Kalbfleisch, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
Jon Kalbfleisch, "Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre
Darius Smith, "Nina Simone: Four Women," Arena Stage
Christopher Youstra, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Musical Direction - Helen
Karen Hansen, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade," Happenstance Theater
Walter "Bobby" McCoy, "Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron
Walter "Bobby" McCoy, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Walter "Bobby" McCoy, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Ross Scott Rawlings, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design - Hayes
Murell Horton, "The School for Lies," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Helen Q. Huang, "Fickle: A Fancy French Farce," Olney Theatre Center
Jennifer Moeller, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Kendra Rai, "Or," Round House Theatre
Alejo Vietti, "The Pajama Game," Arena Stage
Outstanding Costume Design - Helen
Robert Croghan, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Kendra Rai, "The Adventures of Peter Pan," Synetic Theater
Debra Kim Sivigny, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage
Erik Teague, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Erik Teague, "The Arabian Nights," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Lighting Design - Hayes
Colin K. Bills, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
Colin K. Bills, "Macbeth," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Jason Lyons (Lighting Designer), Zachary G. Borovay (Projection Designer), "Jesus Christ Superstar," Signature Theatre
Cory Pattak, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
Scott Zielinski, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding Lighting Design - Helen
Christopher Annas-Lee, "Don Juan Tenorio," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Christopher Annas-Lee, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
William K. D'Eugenio, "Lela & Co," Factory 449
William K. D'Eugenio (lighting), Patrick W. Lord (projection), "Mnemonic," Theater Alliance
A.J. Guban, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Set Design - Hayes
Paige Hathaway (set), Olivia Sebesky (projection), "Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center
Paige Hathaway, "Or," Round House Theatre
Misha Kachman, "HIR," Woolly Mammoth and Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre Company
Milagros Ponce de León, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
Lee Savage, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding Set Design - Helen
Tony Cisek, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
A.J. Guban, "The Arabian Nights," Constellation Theatre Company
Elizabeth Jenkins McFadden, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Debra Kim Sivigny, "Forgotten Kingdoms," Rorschach Theatre
Debra Kim Sivigny and Patti Kalilm, "Hello, My Name Is . . ." The Welders
Outstanding Sound Design - Hayes
Broken Chord, "Macbeth," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Palmer Hefferan, "Baby Screams Miracle," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Ryan Hickey, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
Lindsay Jones, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Neil McFadden, "Misterman," Solas Nua
Ryan Rumery, "The Father," Studio Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design - Helen
Reid May, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage
Kenny Neal (Sound Designer), Todd Robinson (Composer), "Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook," Adventure Theatre MTC
Matthew M. Nielson, "Mnemonic," Theater Alliance
Matthew M. Nielson, "Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance
Justin Schmitz, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Tom Teasley, "The Arabian Nights," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction in a Musical - Hayes
Kathryn Chase Bryer, "Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage
Peter Flynn, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre
Aaron Posner, "Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center
Marcos Santana, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
Eric Schaeffer, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
Outstanding Direction in a Musical - Helen
Christina A. Coakley, Susan Marie Rhea, "Parade," Keegan Theatre
Matt Conner, "Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron
Toby Orenstein, Mark Minnick, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Luis Salgado, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Allison Arkell Stockman, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction in a Play - Hayes
Michael Kahn, "The School for Lies," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Ethan McSweeney, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
David Muse, "The Father," Studio Theatre
Aaron Posner, "Or," Round House Theatre
Bill Rauch, "Roe," Arena Stage
Outstanding Direction in a Play - Helen
Randy Baker, "Hello, My Name Is . . . " The Welders
Rick Hammerly, "Lela & Co," Factory 449
Colin Hovde, "Mnemonic," Theater Alliance
Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade," Happenstance Theater
Mollye Maxner, "Still Life With Rocketater Alliance
Amber Paige McGinnis, "Dry Land," Forum Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical - Hayes
"A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
"Crazy for You," Signature Theatre
"In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
"Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center
"Ragtime," Ford's Theatre
"Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical - Helen
"Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron
"The Gospel at Colonus," WSC Avant Bard
"In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
"Parade," Keegan Theatre
"The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play - Hayes
"The Father," Studio Theatre
"Roe," Arena Stage
"Skeleton Crew," Studio Theatre
"Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play - Helen
"Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade," Happenstance Theater
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage
"Mnemonic," Theater Alliance
"Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company
"Still Life with Rocket," Theater Alliance
Outstanding Performer - Visiting Production
Alessandra Baldacchino, "Fun Home," National Theatre
Miche Braden, "The Devil's Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith," Mosaic Theater Company
Abby Corrigan, "Fun Home," National Theatre
Grey Henson, "Mean Girls," National Theatre
Kate Rockwell, "Mean Girls," National Theatre
Nilaja Sun, "Pike St," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical - Hayes
Aaron Bliden, "Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage
Will Gartshore, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
Michael J. Mainwaring, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
Bobby Smith, "Jesus Christ Superstar," Signature Theatre
Marquise White, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical - Hayes
Valerie Leonard, "My Fair Lady," Olney Theatre Center
Tracy Lynn Olivera, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
Nova Y. Payton, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre
Awa Sal Secka, "Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre
Korinn Walfall, "Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical - Helen
Rafael Beato, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Jeremy Scott Blaustein, "Beauty & the Beast," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Bryan Jeffrey, "Dreamgirls," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Malcolm Lee, "Parade," Keegan Theatre
Félix Marchany, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical - Helen
Kari Ginsburg, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Shadia Fairuz, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Gabriella Pérez, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Scheherazade Quiroga, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Michelle Rios, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play - Hayes
J Anthony Crane, "Watch on the Rhine," Arena Stage
Will LeBow, "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing," Signature Theatre
Gregory Linington, "Or," Round House Theatre
Jim Lichtscheidl, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Cody Nickell, "The School for Lies," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Derek Smith, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play - Hayes
Catherine Castellanos, "Roe," Arena Stage
Felicia Curry, "Nina Simone: Four Women," Arena Stage
Anna O'Donoghue, "I Wanna F---ing Tear You Apart," Studio Theatre
Antoinette Robinson, "As You Like It," Folger Theatre
Erin Weaver, "Or," Round House Theatre
James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play - Helen
Jordan Campbell, "Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company
Nick Depinto, "The Late Wedding," Hub Theatre
Matt Dewberry, "Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company
Jose Guzman, "Jesus Hopped The 'A' Train," 1st Stage
Alex Vernon, "Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play - Helen
Lise Bruneau, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," Theater J
Caroline Dubberly, "Top Girls," Keegan Theatre
Julie Garner, "Hello, My Name Is . . . " The Welders
Gwen Grastorf, "The Late Wedding," Hub Theatre
Susan Rome, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," Theater J
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Hayes
Robin De Jesús, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
Danny Gardner, "Crazy for You," Signature Theatre
Kevin McAllister, "Annie," Olney Theatre Center
Kevin McAllister, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre
Blakely Slaybaugh, "The Pajama Game," Arena Stage
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical - Hayes
Nancy Anderson, "The Pajama Game," Arena Stage
Brittany Campbell, "My Fair Lady," Olney Theatre Center
Rayanne Gonzales, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
Tracy Lynn Olivera, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre
Nova Y. Payton, "Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre
Holly Twyford, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Helen
Juan Luis Espinal, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Michael Innocenti, "Parade," Keegan Theatre
Jimmy Mavrikes, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Vaughn Ryan Midder, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Wood Van Meter, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical - Helen
Verónica Alvarez, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Iyona Blake, "Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron
Caroline Bowman, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre
Laura Lebrón, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
Eleanor Todd, "Parade," Keegan Theatre
Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play - Hayes
Gregory Linington, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Ford's Theatre
Andrew Long, "Watch on the Rhine," Arena Stage
Rafi Silver, "The Effect," Studio Theatre
Ted Van Griethuysen, "The Father," Studio Theatre
Gregory Wooddell, "The School for Lies," Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play - Hayes
Caroline Stefanie Clay, "Skeleton Crew," Studio Theatre
Tessa Klein, "The Hard Problem," Studio Theatre
Lizan Mitchell, "A Raisin in the Sun," Arena Stage
Debra Monk, "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing," Signature Theatre
Holly Twyford, "Or," Round House Theatre
Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play - Helen
Frank Britton, "Jesus Hopped The 'A' Train," 1st Stage
Ben Gunderson, "Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance
Clayton Pelham Jr., "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage
Doug Wilder, "Trevor," 1st Stage
Michael Anthony Williams, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play - Helen
Felicia Curry, "Lela & Co," Factory 449
Megan Graves, "Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company
Annie Houston, "Still Life with Rocket," Theater Alliance
Lisa Hodsoll, "Laura Bush Killed a Guy," The Klunch
Mary Myers, "Marx in Soho," Nu Sass Productions
Sarah Olmsted Thomas, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade," Happenstance Theater
Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation
Meg Miroshnik, "Fickle: A Fancy French Farce," Olney Theatre Center
Patrick McDonnell, Andy Mitton, & Aaron Posner (Book), Andy Mitton (Music & Lyrics), "Me...Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center
Alexandra Petri, "To Tell My Story: A Hamlet Fanfic," The Welders
Nathan Weinberger, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Synetic Theater
Karen Zacarías (book), Deborah Wicks La Puma (Music), "Ella Enchanted," Adventure Theatre MTC
Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical
Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, "Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies," Mosaic Theater Company of DC
Morgan Gould, "I Wanna F---ing Tear You Apart," Studio Theatre
Happenstance Theater, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade"
Andrew Hinderaker, "The Magic Play," Olney Theatre Center
Mollye Maxner with the cast, "Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance
Felonious Munk, "Nothing to Lose (But Our Chains)," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Outstanding Production - Theatre for Young Audiences
"Drumming With Dishes,"Arts on the Horizon
"Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook," Adventure Theatre MTC
"Nutt and Bolt," Arts on the Horizon
"Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center
"Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage
Outstanding Visiting Production
"Cabaret," Kennedy Center
"The Devil's Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith," Mosaic Theater Company
"Fun Home," National Theatre
"Mean Girls," National Theatre
"Pike St," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Outstanding Production in a Musical - Hayes
"A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre
"Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre
"Crazy for You," Signature Theatre
"In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre
"Ragtime," Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Production in a Play - Hayes
"The Father," Studio Theatre
"Or," Round House Theatre
"A Raisin in the Sun," Arena Stage
"Skeleton Crew," Studio Theatre
"Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Production in a Musical - Helen
"Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron
"In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre
"Parade," Keegan Theatre
"The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company
Outstanding Production in a Play - Helen
"Lela & Co," Factory 449
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage
"Mnemonic," Theater Alliance
"Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance
"Trevor," 1st Stage
John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company - (Eligible companies, not nominees)
LiveArtDC
Monumental Theatre Company
