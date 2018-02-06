Nominations Announced for the 2018 Helen Hayes Awards; MEAN GIRLS, FUN HOME, and More!

The nominees for the 2018 Helen Hayes Awards were announced on February 5, 2018. One of the country's most prestigious cultural honors, The Helen Hayes Awards recognizes and celebrates excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington metropolitan area. The National Theatre's Helen Hayes Gallery set the scene for the announcement of nominees in 47 categories for artistic excellence, and the theatre companies eligible for the 2017 John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company. The recipient of the 2018 Helen Hayes Tribute will be announced shortly.

Joining theatreWashington President Amy Austin was a line-up of leading theatre artists announcing nominations in 47 categories of artistic excellence - Helen Hayes Awards Founder Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, actors Helen Hedman, Vaughn Ryan Midder and KenYatta Rogers, and playwright Hope Villanueva.

Award recipients will be announced at the Helen Hayes Awards gala event to be held on Monday, May 14. Event location, hosts and ticket information is forthcoming.

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical - Hayes

Karma Camp, "Jesus Christ Superstar," Signature Theatre

Parker Esse, "The Pajama Game," Arena Stage

Denis Jones, "Crazy for You," Signature Theatre

Marcos Santana, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

Robert Bowen Smith, "Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage

[Two versions of Miranda's 'In the Heights' dominate Hayes nominations]

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical - Helen

Rachel Leigh Dolan, "Parade," Keegan Theatre

Shalyce Hemby, "Dreamgirls," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Ilona Kessell, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Mark Minnick, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Luis Salgado, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in a Play - Hayes

Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, "Nina Simone: Four Women," Arena Stage

Dell Howlett, "Wig Out!" Studio Theatre

Robb Hunter, "HIR," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Joe Isenberg, "Watch on the Rhine," Arena Stage

Josh Prince, "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing," Signature Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in a Play - Helen

Dody DiSanto, "Mnemonicater Alliance

Happenstance Theater, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade"

Kelly Maxner, Mollye Maxner, "Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance

Jonathan Ezra Rubin, Noah Schaefer, "Flying V Fights: The Secret History of the Unknown World," Flying V

Irina Tsikurishvili, Vato Tsikurishvili, "The Adventures of Peter Pan," Synetic Theater

Outstanding Musical Direction - Hayes

Matt Hinkley, "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing," Signature Theatre

Jon Kalbfleisch, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

Jon Kalbfleisch, "Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre

Darius Smith, "Nina Simone: Four Women," Arena Stage

Christopher Youstra, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre

Outstanding Musical Direction - Helen

Karen Hansen, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade," Happenstance Theater

Walter "Bobby" McCoy, "Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron

Walter "Bobby" McCoy, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Walter "Bobby" McCoy, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Ross Scott Rawlings, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design - Hayes

Murell Horton, "The School for Lies," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Helen Q. Huang, "Fickle: A Fancy French Farce," Olney Theatre Center

Jennifer Moeller, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Kendra Rai, "Or," Round House Theatre

Alejo Vietti, "The Pajama Game," Arena Stage

Outstanding Costume Design - Helen

Robert Croghan, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Kendra Rai, "The Adventures of Peter Pan," Synetic Theater

Debra Kim Sivigny, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage

Erik Teague, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Erik Teague, "The Arabian Nights," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Lighting Design - Hayes

Colin K. Bills, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

Colin K. Bills, "Macbeth," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Jason Lyons (Lighting Designer), Zachary G. Borovay (Projection Designer), "Jesus Christ Superstar," Signature Theatre

Cory Pattak, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

Scott Zielinski, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding Lighting Design - Helen

Christopher Annas-Lee, "Don Juan Tenorio," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Christopher Annas-Lee, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

William K. D'Eugenio, "Lela & Co," Factory 449

William K. D'Eugenio (lighting), Patrick W. Lord (projection), "Mnemonic," Theater Alliance

A.J. Guban, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Set Design - Hayes

Paige Hathaway (set), Olivia Sebesky (projection), "Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center

Paige Hathaway, "Or," Round House Theatre

Misha Kachman, "HIR," Woolly Mammoth and Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre Company



Milagros Ponce de León, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

Lee Savage, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding Set Design - Helen

Tony Cisek, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

A.J. Guban, "The Arabian Nights," Constellation Theatre Company

Elizabeth Jenkins McFadden, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Debra Kim Sivigny, "Forgotten Kingdoms," Rorschach Theatre

Debra Kim Sivigny and Patti Kalilm, "Hello, My Name Is . . ." The Welders

Outstanding Sound Design - Hayes

Broken Chord, "Macbeth," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Palmer Hefferan, "Baby Screams Miracle," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Ryan Hickey, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

Lindsay Jones, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Neil McFadden, "Misterman," Solas Nua

Ryan Rumery, "The Father," Studio Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design - Helen

Reid May, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage

Kenny Neal (Sound Designer), Todd Robinson (Composer), "Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook," Adventure Theatre MTC

Matthew M. Nielson, "Mnemonic," Theater Alliance

Matthew M. Nielson, "Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance

Justin Schmitz, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Tom Teasley, "The Arabian Nights," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction in a Musical - Hayes

Kathryn Chase Bryer, "Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage

Peter Flynn, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre

Aaron Posner, "Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center

Marcos Santana, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

Eric Schaeffer, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

Outstanding Direction in a Musical - Helen

Christina A. Coakley, Susan Marie Rhea, "Parade," Keegan Theatre

Matt Conner, "Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron

Toby Orenstein, Mark Minnick, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Luis Salgado, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Allison Arkell Stockman, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction in a Play - Hayes

Michael Kahn, "The School for Lies," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Ethan McSweeney, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

David Muse, "The Father," Studio Theatre

Aaron Posner, "Or," Round House Theatre

Bill Rauch, "Roe," Arena Stage

Outstanding Direction in a Play - Helen

Randy Baker, "Hello, My Name Is . . . " The Welders

Rick Hammerly, "Lela & Co," Factory 449

Colin Hovde, "Mnemonic," Theater Alliance

Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade," Happenstance Theater

Mollye Maxner, "Still Life With Rocketater Alliance

Amber Paige McGinnis, "Dry Land," Forum Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical - Hayes

"A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

"Crazy for You," Signature Theatre

"In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

"Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center

"Ragtime," Ford's Theatre

"Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical - Helen

"Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron

"The Gospel at Colonus," WSC Avant Bard

"In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

"Parade," Keegan Theatre

"The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play - Hayes

"The Father," Studio Theatre

"Roe," Arena Stage

"Skeleton Crew," Studio Theatre

"Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Ford's Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play - Helen

"Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade," Happenstance Theater

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage

"Mnemonic," Theater Alliance

"Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company

"Still Life with Rocket," Theater Alliance

Outstanding Performer - Visiting Production

Alessandra Baldacchino, "Fun Home," National Theatre

Miche Braden, "The Devil's Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith," Mosaic Theater Company

Abby Corrigan, "Fun Home," National Theatre

Grey Henson, "Mean Girls," National Theatre

Kate Rockwell, "Mean Girls," National Theatre

Nilaja Sun, "Pike St," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical - Hayes

Aaron Bliden, "Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage

Will Gartshore, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

Michael J. Mainwaring, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

Bobby Smith, "Jesus Christ Superstar," Signature Theatre

Marquise White, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical - Hayes

Valerie Leonard, "My Fair Lady," Olney Theatre Center

Tracy Lynn Olivera, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

Nova Y. Payton, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre

Awa Sal Secka, "Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre

Korinn Walfall, "Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical - Helen

Rafael Beato, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Jeremy Scott Blaustein, "Beauty & the Beast," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Bryan Jeffrey, "Dreamgirls," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Malcolm Lee, "Parade," Keegan Theatre

Félix Marchany, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical - Helen

Kari Ginsburg, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Shadia Fairuz, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Gabriella Pérez, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Scheherazade Quiroga, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Michelle Rios, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play - Hayes

J Anthony Crane, "Watch on the Rhine," Arena Stage

Will LeBow, "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing," Signature Theatre

Gregory Linington, "Or," Round House Theatre

Jim Lichtscheidl, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Cody Nickell, "The School for Lies," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Derek Smith, "Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play - Hayes

Catherine Castellanos, "Roe," Arena Stage

Felicia Curry, "Nina Simone: Four Women," Arena Stage

Anna O'Donoghue, "I Wanna F---ing Tear You Apart," Studio Theatre

Antoinette Robinson, "As You Like It," Folger Theatre

Erin Weaver, "Or," Round House Theatre

James MacArthur Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play - Helen

Jordan Campbell, "Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company

Nick Depinto, "The Late Wedding," Hub Theatre

Matt Dewberry, "Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company

Jose Guzman, "Jesus Hopped The 'A' Train," 1st Stage

Alex Vernon, "Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play - Helen

Lise Bruneau, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," Theater J

Caroline Dubberly, "Top Girls," Keegan Theatre

Julie Garner, "Hello, My Name Is . . . " The Welders

Gwen Grastorf, "The Late Wedding," Hub Theatre

Susan Rome, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," Theater J

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Hayes

Robin De Jesús, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

Danny Gardner, "Crazy for You," Signature Theatre

Kevin McAllister, "Annie," Olney Theatre Center

Kevin McAllister, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre

Blakely Slaybaugh, "The Pajama Game," Arena Stage

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical - Hayes

Nancy Anderson, "The Pajama Game," Arena Stage

Brittany Campbell, "My Fair Lady," Olney Theatre Center

Rayanne Gonzales, "In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

Tracy Lynn Olivera, "Ragtime," Ford's Theatre

Nova Y. Payton, "Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre

Holly Twyford, "A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical - Helen

Juan Luis Espinal, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Michael Innocenti, "Parade," Keegan Theatre

Jimmy Mavrikes, "The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Vaughn Ryan Midder, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Wood Van Meter, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical - Helen

Verónica Alvarez, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Iyona Blake, "Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron

Caroline Bowman, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre

Laura Lebrón, "In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

Eleanor Todd, "Parade," Keegan Theatre

Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play - Hayes

Gregory Linington, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Ford's Theatre

Andrew Long, "Watch on the Rhine," Arena Stage

Rafi Silver, "The Effect," Studio Theatre

Ted Van Griethuysen, "The Father," Studio Theatre

Gregory Wooddell, "The School for Lies," Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play - Hayes

Caroline Stefanie Clay, "Skeleton Crew," Studio Theatre

Tessa Klein, "The Hard Problem," Studio Theatre

Lizan Mitchell, "A Raisin in the Sun," Arena Stage

Debra Monk, "Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing," Signature Theatre

Holly Twyford, "Or," Round House Theatre

Robert Prosky Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play - Helen

Frank Britton, "Jesus Hopped The 'A' Train," 1st Stage

Ben Gunderson, "Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance

Clayton Pelham Jr., "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage

Doug Wilder, "Trevor," 1st Stage

Michael Anthony Williams, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play - Helen

Felicia Curry, "Lela & Co," Factory 449

Megan Graves, "Peter and the Starcatcher," Constellation Theatre Company

Annie Houston, "Still Life with Rocket," Theater Alliance

Lisa Hodsoll, "Laura Bush Killed a Guy," The Klunch

Mary Myers, "Marx in Soho," Nu Sass Productions

Sarah Olmsted Thomas, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade," Happenstance Theater

Outstanding Original Play or Musical Adaptation

Meg Miroshnik, "Fickle: A Fancy French Farce," Olney Theatre Center

Patrick McDonnell, Andy Mitton, & Aaron Posner (Book), Andy Mitton (Music & Lyrics), "Me...Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center

Alexandra Petri, "To Tell My Story: A Hamlet Fanfic," The Welders

Nathan Weinberger, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Synetic Theater

Karen Zacarías (book), Deborah Wicks La Puma (Music), "Ella Enchanted," Adventure Theatre MTC

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical

Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, "Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies," Mosaic Theater Company of DC

Morgan Gould, "I Wanna F---ing Tear You Apart," Studio Theatre

Happenstance Theater, "Bon Voyage! A Happenstance Escapade"

Andrew Hinderaker, "The Magic Play," Olney Theatre Center

Mollye Maxner with the cast, "Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance

Felonious Munk, "Nothing to Lose (But Our Chains)," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Outstanding Production - Theatre for Young Audiences

"Drumming With Dishes,"Arts on the Horizon

"Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook," Adventure Theatre MTC

"Nutt and Bolt," Arts on the Horizon

"Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall," Kennedy Center

"Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure," Imagination Stage

Outstanding Visiting Production

"Cabaret," Kennedy Center

"The Devil's Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith," Mosaic Theater Company

"Fun Home," National Theatre

"Mean Girls," National Theatre

"Pike St," Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Outstanding Production in a Musical - Hayes

"A Little Night Music," Signature Theatre

"Caroline, or Change," Round House Theatre

"Crazy for You," Signature Theatre

"In the Heights," Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre

"Ragtime," Ford's Theatre

Outstanding Production in a Play - Hayes

"The Father," Studio Theatre

"Or," Round House Theatre

"A Raisin in the Sun," Arena Stage

"Skeleton Crew," Studio Theatre

"Twelfth Night," Shakespeare Theatre Company

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Ford's Theatre

Outstanding Production in a Musical - Helen

"Blues in the Night," Creative Cauldron

"In the Heights," GALA Hispanic Theatre

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," Toby's Dinner Theatre

"Parade," Keegan Theatre

"The Wild Party," Constellation Theatre Company

Outstanding Production in a Play - Helen

"Lela & Co," Factory 449

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 1st Stage

"Mnemonic," Theater Alliance

"Still Life With Rocket," Theater Alliance

"Trevor," 1st Stage

John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company - (Eligible companies, not nominees)

LiveArtDC

Monumental Theatre Company

Photo: Susan Lynskey and Frank Britton announce the 2017 Helen Hayes Award nominees (Feb. 6, 2017) / Shannon Finney Photography

Related Articles