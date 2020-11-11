Noah Galvin, Jesse Eisenberg, Hugh Dancy, Solea Pfeiffer and More Join The 24 Hour Plays' 20th Annual Broadway Gala

The gala will take place on December 1.

Today, The 24 Hour Plays announced of the incredible talents that will help bring the 20th Annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala into fans' living rooms around the world! The virtual performance will stream LIVE on Tuesday, December 1st at 8:00 PM.

Scheduled to perform: Genevieve Angelson, Kelly AuCoin, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Merle Dandridge, Andra Day, Dagmara Domínczyk, Mike Doughty, Rachel Dratch, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jesse Eisenberg, Noah Galvin, Joel Marsh Garland, Michelle Gomez, Adam Gwon, Josh Hamilton, Marcia Gay Harden, Amy Hargreaves, Russell G. Jones, Matt Lauria, Vella Lovell, Katherine McNamara, Portia, Solea Pfeiffer, AnnaSophia Robb, Sheila Vand, M. Ward and more to be announced. They will perform pieces written by Rachel Axler, David Lindsay-Abaire, J. Holtham, christopher oscar peña, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Lauren Yee. Additional participants, including directors, will be announced soon.

"Since 2001, The 24 Hour Plays have brought together extraordinary artists from theater, film and TV to produce an annual celebrity charity event," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays. During the pandemic, we've brought time-limited theater to audiences around the world through 21 rounds and counting of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. On December 1, our 20th annual The 24 Hour Plays (virtual) Broadway Gala will feature familiar faces from throughout that history in an unmissable experience where six new plays are written, rehearsed, performed and streamed in 24 hours."

Tickets for the gala are on sale now! Viewers can choose from general admission or a special VIP package, which includes a catered dinner and cocktail menu delivered to your home, an exclusive preshow toast with our celebrity guests, and a special VIP watch-box with unique gifts from The 24 Hour Plays. More information is available here.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Plays begins at 9 PM the night before the performance. The writers, directors, actors and production staff-many of whom have never worked with or met one another! -gather virtually for an orientation where they are asked to share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do in performance. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals beginning the following morning for an 8 PM performance on December 1st.

Proceeds from the gala support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit programs, including The 24 Hour Plays National Fellows (our free professional intensive for young theater artists), The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues (over 342 free-to-view socially-distanced theater pieces during the pandemic), productions of The 24 Hour Plays with theater partners worldwide, and subsidized productions for schools and colleges.

Past participants include Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

Tickets on sale now at http://www.24hourplays.com/broadway

