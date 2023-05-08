No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns This Week

The event is set for May 9.

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Leslie Goshko (Sideshow Goshko} Adam Selbst (Big Irv's Storytelling Roadshow), Asher Novek (co-host and producer The Whole Story podcast) and Jenny Saldana (author "Master First Dater Second to None: Desperate Digital Dating Diary") to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, May 9 @ 7pm for its monthly series "No Name At Word Up Super Story Party ."

Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press). The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination requested.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.



