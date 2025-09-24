Rebel Wilson to Direct and Star in New GIRL GROUP Comedy Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rebel Wilson has set her next film as a director. Following her directorial debut, The Deb, the performer will star, write, produce, and direct the comedy film Girl Group. Deadline reports that the casts include Randall Park and Sheridan Smith, with production currently taking place in the UK.

In the film, Wilson will play a pop star who receives a community service court order after being kicked out of her group's reunion tour. Attempting a comeback, she coaches a group of misfit teen girls for a major record label audition, but pushes them too far. Upon reflection, she decides to confront the toxic industry and her own hand in self-destruction. Christopher Scott, who recently choreographed the two-part Wicked movie, will serve as choreographer.

The cast also includes Jamie Lee O’Donnell, Guz Khan, and Loren Gray. Wilson's in film group Girlfriends is made up of Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls, Spice Girl Melanie C, and Shaznay Lewis from All Saints. Casting for the teenage girl group has yet to be announced.

This new directorial outing follows the controversies surrounding his first feature, The Deb. Premiering at TIFF in 2024, the movie has since been unreleased to a wider audience after several legal disputes between Wilson and the film's producers.

In a statement, Wilson called the Girl Group “an ultimate girl power movie," adding, “Ever since being a part of the Pitch Perfect franchise, I’ve always wanted to create something similar. Girl Group is just so fun and full of spirit that’s ready to have you singing and dancing out of the cinema.”

Rebel Wilson is best known for her work in film, including starring roles in "Pitch Perfect", "Isn't It Romantic", and MGM's "The Hustle," a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." Her theater roles include Miss Adelaide in Guys & Dolls on the West End. She also appeared as Jennyanydots in the upcoming Tom Hooper adaptation of "Cats". Earlier this year, she starred in the pop musical film, Juliet & Romeo.

Photo Credit: Magenta Light Studios