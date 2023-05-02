Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets.

May. 02, 2023  

The Jonas Brothers announce their most ambitious outing yet, a massive 35-date stadium and arena run - THE TOUR - where the band will perform five albums every night.

The momentum comes off the incredible response and fan demand from their highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out, kicking off the tour in August.

Sponsored by EVO ICL and produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR will travel across North America this summer & fall to legendary venues such as Toronto's Rogers Centre, Chicago's Wrigley Field, Arlington's Globe Life Field, Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, and many more.

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans' best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9. More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE.

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10 (details below), with other presales running throughout the week. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale which begins on Friday, May 12 at 10 am local at jonasbrothers.com.

Citi is the official card of the Jonas Brothers THE TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 am local until Thursday, May 11 at 10 pm local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour in the U.S through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 am local until Thursday, May 11 at 10 pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

Jonas Brothers 'THE TOUR' 2023 DATES:

Sat Aug 12 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium+

Sun Aug 13 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium+

Tue Aug 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair^

Sun Sep 03 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Sep 22 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Mon Oct 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

*No Verizon Presale

+Previously announced show

^No Citi or Verizon Presale

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium reserved tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift items & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com

THE TOUR is sponsored by EVO ICL which provides vision correction in harmony with your natural eye, and can deliver sharp, clear vision day or night without causing dry eye syndrome. To learn more about upgrading your vision with EVO, go to EVOICL.com.

Jonas Brothers' new single "Waffle House," released via Republic Records on Friday, April 7th, launched a new era for the band's latest full-length record The Album, executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. The Album is set for release on Friday, May 12th. Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023.

"Sucker," the 5x-platinum single, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers' rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records).

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of "Top Duo/Group," "Top Radio Songs Artist," and "Top Radio Song" for "Sucker" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for "Best Pop Video," "Best Duo/Group" at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious "Decade Award."

They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers teamed up with Marshmello for "Leave Before You Love Me," claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views.

Tom Frinzi, CEO of STAAR Surgical shared "EVO ICL is thrilled to partner with Jonas Brothers on their upcoming tour. The fact that Joe and Kevinboth chose EVO ICLs for their vision correction makes us proud in knowing that their ability to connect with their fans on The Tour is further enhanced due to the sharp, clear vision EVO lenses are known to deliver"

