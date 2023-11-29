Next On Stage Top 15 Live Shows Will Air Friday, December 1st

Tune in at 7 PM ET for the High School broadcast, and 9 PM ET for College.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Next on Stage Season 4

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, will air its first live shows on December 1st.

Tune in on December 1st at 7 PM and 9 PM ET for the High School and College live results shows, respectively. Both broadcasts will air on Facebook Live on the BroadwayWorld page, and will be available to view at BroadwayWorld.com/NextOnStage.

Next on Stage is back bigger and better for its fourth season! This season's top contenders might find themselves closer to Broadway than ever... literally!

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

Meet The Nominees
High School Nominees | College Nominees

About BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accommodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

-Enjoy a meal at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen

Our Sponsors

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

Next On Stage Top 15 Live Shows Will Air Friday, December 1st 54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.

Next On Stage Top 15 Live Shows Will Air Friday, December 1st Enjoy a meal at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen - New York City's favorite flavors all in one place! Serving hot pastrami, hot corned beef & roasted turkey reubens, as well as classic hot sandwiches on marble rye, Roman-style pizza, chicken soup & more! Indulge like a local New Yorker. For more information, visit www.brooklyndelicatessen.com



Next On Stage
Tune In


