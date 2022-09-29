New York Theatre Workshop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke And More

New York Theatre Workshop has announced full casting for Merrily We Roll Along. Featuring music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along is directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

Joining previously announced stars Jonathan Groff as Franklin, Lindsay Mendez as Mary and Daniel Radcliffe as Charley are Sherz Aletaha (Man of La Mancha) as Scotty/Mrs. Spencer/Auditionee, Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton) as Gussie, Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked) as Beth, Leana Rae Concepcion (Comfort Women) as Newscaster/Waitress/Auditionee, Carter Harris ("Only Murders in the Building") as Frank Jr. (alternates with Colin Keane), Colin Keane (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) as Frank Jr. (alternates with Carter Harris), Morgan Kirner (Hello, Dolly! National Tour) as Swing, Corey Mach (Kinky Boots) as Tyler/Make-Up Artist, Talia Robinson (Dear Evan Hansen) as Meg, Reg Rogers (Tootsie) as Joe, Amanda Rose (Dear Jane) as Swing, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Baby) as Dory/Evelyn, Brian Sears (The Book of Mormon) as Photographer/Bunker, Evan Alexander Smith (Little Shop of Horrors) as Swing, Christian Strange (The Butcher Boy) as RU/Newscaster/Reverend, Koray Tarhan (A Christmas Carol) as Swing, Vishal Vaidya (Love Life) as Jerome, Natalie Wachen (RENT) as KT and Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel) as Terry/Mr. Spencer.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

The creative team for Merrily We Roll Along will include Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple) as music supervisor and Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as music director, with scenic & costume design by Soutra Gilmour (& Juliet), lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker (Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord), and sound design by Kai Harada (Mr. Saturday Night). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA & Jason Thinger, CSA, with additional casting by Taylor Williams, CSA. Dave Anzuelo (The Great Society) will serve as fight & intimacy director, with Jhanaë K-C Bonnick (Slave Play) as stage manager.

Merrily We Roll Along is presented by special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director David Babani) and Patrick Catullo. Merrily We Roll Along will begin previews at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on November 21, 2022, and is set to open December 12, 2022, for a run through January 21, 2023.

NYTW is committed to making tickets available to every production via its CHEAPTIX initiative. For Merrily We Roll Along, NYTW will offer a limited number of tickets to all regular performances beginning November 23 for $25 via a CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery in partnership with TodayTix. The lottery is offered in lieu of NYTW's standard CHEAPTIX and CHEAPTIX RUSH programs to ensure that tickets are guaranteed at every performance.

TodayTix allows you to enter the CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery via the app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store. The entry period for all performances beginning November 23 will begin each performance day at 12:01am ET and continue until winners are notified via push notification 3-4 hours before the selected performance begins. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry in the digital Lottery is free and open to all. All entry rules apply.

Single tickets for Merrily We Roll Along are $145. Standard ticketing fees apply. Tickets go on sale October 3, 2022, at 12pm ET. All non-lottery tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. There will be no in-person sales on October 3, 2022. There will be a per-person limit of 8 tickets for this production.