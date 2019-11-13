New York Theatre Workshop Announces One-Week Final Extension of SING STREET

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) (Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker) announced today a one-week final extension for the World Premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again). Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson) & Carney, direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days).

Previews of Sing Street begin at New York Theatre Workshop (79 East 4th Street) on November 25, 2019, with opening night set for December 16, 2019. Originally on sale to NYTW members through January 12, 2020, demand was so high that an additional week of performances (through January 19, 2020) was added to the run at the time of the public on-sale. Sing Street will now run through January 26, 2020.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.

The cast for Sing Street will include Max William Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart ("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, and Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny. Ilan Eskenazi ("Iron Fist") will understudy the role of Conor.

Sing Street will feature scenic & costume design by Bob Crowley (An American in Paris; Once), lighting design by Christopher Akerlind (Waitress), sound design by Darron L West & Charles Coes (Lobby Hero) and music supervision, orchestrations & arrangements by Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Once). Hair and makeup design is by J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill) and Thomas Schall (The Inheritance) will serve as fight director. Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) will serve as music director, Deborah Hecht (Angels in America) will serve as dialect coach, and Amanda Spooner (Log Cabin) will serve as Stage Manager. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

NYTW is committed to making tickets available to every production via its CHEAPTIX initiative. Tickets for the two CHEAPTIX performances on November 25th and 26th are sold out. For Sing Street, NYTW will offer a limited number of $25 tickets to all performances via a CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery in partnership with TodayTix. The lottery is offered in lieu of NYTW's standard CHEAPTIX RUSH program to ensure that tickets are guaranteed at every performance.

TodayTix allows you to enter the CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery via the app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store. The entry period will begin each performance day at 12:01am EST and continue until winners are notified. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry in the digital Lottery is free and open to all. All entry rules apply.

Single tickets for Sing Street are $125. All non-lottery tickets are available online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply. A photo ID is required for pickup.

The performance schedule for Sing Street is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Thursday November 28; Saturday November 30 at 2pm; Tuesday December 17; Tuesday December 24; Wednesday December 25; Tuesday December 31; Wednesday January 1; and Sunday January 12 at 7pm. There will be added performances on Monday November 25; Monday December 23; and Monday December 30.





