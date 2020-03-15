New York Public Schools Closed Due to Covid-19

It was announced this afternoon, that all New York public schools will be closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, made the announcement on Twitter:

Gov Cuomo announced Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk & NYC schools will close w/ childcare for essential workers & food programs



NYC must have a plan for childcare &food in place within the next 24 hours



Schools will close in NYC early this week; Nassau/SUFFOLK/Westchester tomorrow - Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) March 15, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio followed up the announcement with a press conference later in the day confirming the closure. THE MAYOR stated that a first attempt to re-open the schools is tentatively scheduled for April 20:

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces New York City public schools will be closed as of Monday.



"We will make a first attempt to restart our schools on Monday, April 20th." https://t.co/IxgeoPwNOL pic.twitter.com/BFDlW01Ipg - ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2020





