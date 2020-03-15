New York Public Schools Closed Due to Covid-19
It was announced this afternoon, that all New York public schools will be closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, made the announcement on Twitter:
Gov Cuomo announced Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk & NYC schools will close w/ childcare for essential workers & food programs- Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) March 15, 2020
NYC must have a plan for childcare &food in place within the next 24 hours
Schools will close in NYC early this week; Nassau/SUFFOLK/Westchester tomorrow
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio followed up the announcement with a press conference later in the day confirming the closure. THE MAYOR stated that a first attempt to re-open the schools is tentatively scheduled for April 20:
BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces New York City public schools will be closed as of Monday.- ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2020
"We will make a first attempt to restart our schools on Monday, April 20th." https://t.co/IxgeoPwNOL pic.twitter.com/BFDlW01Ipg
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Broadway Suspends Operations In Response To COVID-19 Outbreak
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
Broadway Licensing Offers Up Streaming Rights to Shows that Can't Perform Live
Broadway Licensing has secured approvals for live streaming over 400 plays from their Playscripts catalog.... (read more)
Laura Benanti Asks High School Followers To Send Her Videos Of Them Singing
Trying to find the light in dark times, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from ... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, and More Take to Social Media to Share Reactions to Coronavirus Broadway Suspension
Many Broadway stars have taken to their social channels to share their thoughts on the Covid19 Broadway suspension. We will continue to update live.... (read more)