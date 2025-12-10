New York Philharmonic Will Perform at Radio City Music Hall in January

Following the 2025 run of the Christmas Spectacular, the first concert to utilize Radio City Music Hall’s new Sphere Immersive Sound system will be a performance by the New York Philharmonic, which also marks the legendary ensemble’s first-ever performance at the iconic venue. Conducted by Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music & Artistic Director Designate Gustavo Dudamel, more than 80 Members of the New York Philharmonic, one of the largest orchestras to ever perform at Radio City, will be heard like never before via Sphere Immersive Sound. This one-night-only event will take place on Sunday, January 25 at 7:00pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 12 at 10:00AM.

“We are proud to welcome the New York Philharmonic to Radio City Music Hall for their first-ever performance, and as the first concert to utilize the new, groundbreaking Sphere Immersive Sound system, which has made the Music Hall the best sounding theater in the world,” said Josephine Vaccarello, Executive Vice President, Live for MSG Entertainment. “This concert will be unlike any other orchestral performance – where the power of the NY Phil will be coupled with the power of Sphere Immersive Sound to bring a unique clarity and richness of music to the 6,000-person audience.”

“Two characteristics that have driven the New York Philharmonic since the orchestra was founded almost 200 years ago lie at the heart of our collaboration with Radio City Music Hall,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, New York Philharmonic Linda and Mitch Hart President & CEO. “The first is our deep connection to New York, and therefore performances across the city throughout our history, but never before in this iconic landmark. The other is our commitment to innovation, so it is especially fitting to be part of the unveiling of the Sphere Immersive Sound system. We look forward to the electricity that will result from the magical combination of Radio City Music Hall, this next-generation sound system, and the glorious sound of the New York Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.”

The New York Philharmonic plays a leading cultural role in New York City, the United States, and the world, connecting with millions of music lovers each season through live concerts in New York and beyond, as well as broadcasts, recordings, and education programs. Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States and one of the oldest orchestras in the world. Dudamel became the NY Phil’s Tang Music & Artistic Director Designate in September 2025, and will begin his tenure as Tang Music & Artistic Director in the autumn of 2026. Notable figures who have conducted the Philharmonic include Tchaikovsky, Richard Strauss, Stravinsky, and Copland. Distinguished conductors who have served as Music Director include Bernstein, Toscanini, and Mahler.

Sphere Immersive Sound uses next-generation 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis technology to transform how audio is delivered. The result is controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear audio for audiences – whether you’re in the front row of the orchestra or the back of the third mezzanine, the audio experience, including the volume, is the same. Consistent audio levels from point of origin to destination provides each audience member with an exceptional listening experience – it’s headphone-quality sound without the headphones. With more than 7,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers, this technology will substantially improve the audience experience at Radio City, and provide artists and engineers with greater programming control and flexibility – including the ability to spatialize audio, sending different sounds to distinct points in the theater.

Sphere Immersive Sound was created and customized for Sphere in Las Vegas, the next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining live entertainment. There is also a version of Sphere Immersive Sound installed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Sphere Immersive Sound debuted at Radio City on November 6 with the opening of the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. The performance by the New York Philharmonic will mark the first concert performance at Radio City to use the new system, which all concerts and events at the iconic venue will utilize moving forward.