New York Composers Circle to Present ROWING IN EDEN at Church of the Transfiguration

New York Composers Circle, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will present Rowing in Eden, a concert of new music on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM at Church of the Transfiguration, "Little Church Around the Corner", 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.

The program will include World Premieres of Eric Heilner's SQrt: Season 1, Episode 1 for string quartet, Carl Kanter's String Quartet, September 2021 and Thomas Parente's Violin Sonata for violin & piano, along with the U.S. Premieres of Susan J. Fischer's Emily Dickinson Seasons of Love for soprano, tenor & piano and Marina Shmotova's Games I-III for piano solo and the New York Premiere of Christopher Kaufman's Mercury's Shadow for violin duo.

Performers will be the Bergamot Quartet (Ledah Finck, violin, Sarah Thomas, violin, Amy Huimei Tan, viola, Irène Han, cello), along with Valerie Gonzalez, soprano, Adam C. J. Klein, tenor, Craig Ketter, piano, Haig Hovsepian, violin and Nara Avetisyan, piano.

Tickets for the April 13 concert are $20, available at Click Here, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle

is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.