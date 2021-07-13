New York City Master Chorale Announces David J. Recca As Artistic Director

The New York City Master Chorale has announced the appointment of Dr. David Recca as Artistic Director, succeeding Dusty Francis and founder Dr. Thea Kano. Recca's tenure, which follows an open national search, will begin with opening the group's delayed 15th Anniversary season.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am delighted to share that David J. Recca has been selected to lead the New York City Master Chorale into our next chapter as Artistic Director," said Board Chair Skip Teel. "Throughout this process we have been consistently inspired by David's vision for NYCMC's future, appreciative of his care for our organization's history, and motivated by his superlative musicianship and the skill with which he teaches others. David's passion for choral music and commitment to inclusivity in all facets of our work are precisely what we were seeking in our next AD, and we are grateful to have him at the helm as we move forward."

"I am simply overjoyed to be named Artistic Director of an organization whose mission I so closely support and admire," said Recca. "After all the hardships and struggles of the past year and a half, I am deeply honored to help lead the New York City Master Chorale through to a new chapter. Let's roll up our sleeves and uncover all the great music waiting for us, both ancient and new, and share our passion for this most subtle of arts to all who will listen!"

An award-winning conductor, educator, pianist, and singer, Recca holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from the Yale School of Music, a Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting from the Eastman School of Music, and a Performer's Certificate in Vocal Coaching and a Bachelor of Music degree in Composition from Purchase College.

In addition to his academic appointment at Purchase College (SUNY), Recca serves as director of the Purchase Chorus and Purchase Chamber Singers, frequent guest conductor of the Purchase Symphony Orchestra, Artistic Director of the Southern Connecticut Camerata, Assistant Music Director of the New Amsterdam Singers, and has conducted groups across the tri-state area. He has lectured and published on musicianship as well as the art of transcription from original manuscripts and early printed scores, guest conducted a broad range of ensembles, taught musicians of all ages nationally and has demonstrated himself to be an emerging voice in his field. He is a member of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), the College Music Society (CMS), and the National Collegiate Choral Organization (NCCO).

About the New York City Master Chorale

Led by Artistic Director David Recca, and founded in 2005 by Thea Kano, New York City Master Chorale connects people through choral music by presenting high-quality concerts inspired by the distinct energy, diversity, and talent of New York City. The Chorale seeks to engage and inspire audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and musical experience by performing a challenging repertoire of traditional and contemporary works, working in collaboration with other artists and organizations who share our vision, and bringing our music into the community through our outreach and education programs. The New York City Master Chorale will next hold auditions in fall 2021. Those interested should contact info@nycmasterchorale.org to arrange an appointment. The choir rehearses weekly on Wednesday evenings in Manhattan.