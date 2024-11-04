New York City Gay Men's Chorus to Present HARMONY Gala in March 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York City Gay Men's Chorus will celebrate its 45th Sapphire Anniversary Season and its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala, with their annual Gala benefit, Harmony on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison (240 West 47th Street NYC) beginning at 6:30 pm.

More than just a fundraiser, Harmony is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, advocate for change. The Gala raises critical funds to support artistic and life-enhancing Programs.

Together, you will enjoy an open bar, three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and our friends from Broadway! Also, the various Honoree Awards (to be announced at a later date) will be presented. There is also a live and silent auctions for this event of the season.

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus is now in its 45th season continuing its mission to entertain, educate, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. With over 260 members NYCGMC performs through the boroughs of New York City and beyond. The Youth Pride Chorus, continues to empower youth ages 13-21 and reaches out to the local school community. Tonewall a cappella group spreads a unique sound to intimate and large receptions, showing the diversity of the organization.

Harmony benefit begins at 6:30 pm. The evening includes a cocktail hour, 3-course seated dinner, honorary awards, live auction, and special entertainment.

Tickets are available NOW for Harmony and can be purchased by going to nycgmc.org.