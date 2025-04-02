WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Academy Award-nominated director Jon M. Chu unveiled footage from Wicked: For Good, the second part of his adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo joined Chu and producer Marc Platt on stage at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum Theater, where studios are showcasing upcoming films.

“We took a shot and divided Wicked into two parts,” Platt said. “Now we have the privilege of doing it all again with Wicked: For Good in November.”

The footage showcased Dorothy's arrival (though her face remained hidden) with the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, golden bricks, a wedding, and flying monkeys, hinting at significant consequences for Glinda and Elphaba. Scenes highlighted the continued strength of their friendship, with Erivo asserting, "This is between the Wizard and I," and Grande warning, “Elphaba, they’re coming for you.”

THR later elaborated on details of the footage in an Instagram post, writing that the footage opens with Glinda in a rundown Emerald City. Ariana Grande's Glinda calls out, "Elphaba, I know you're here... Come out before the monkeys spot you." Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba responds, "This is between us, the Wizard and I."

Prince Fiyero leads a party searching for Elphaba, who uses her broomstick to write "Our Wizard Lies" across the sky, drawing an angry mob with pitchforks.

The preview also included the first ever audio of Erivo and Grande's performance of the iconic song, "For Good." The preview closes as Erivo says, "I'm off to see the wizard," flying off followed by monkeys—then the title appears.

Chu teased that the new film will feature the anticipated arrival of "the girl from Kansas," and Platt promised deeper, more profound character explorations, saying, “What’s in store is going to astonish people.”

Erivo playfully remarked about last year’s first installment, admitting she attended sing-along screenings and jokingly told the crowd, “You cried—don’t lie.”

Fans got their first glimpse of the sequel last week when poster art was unveiled featuring Erivo and Grande.

The upcoming film adapts Act 2 of the hit stage musical. The movie will pick up with the characters after they both adopt their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The movie is expected to include familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine," "No Good Deed," and "For Good," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Cynthia Erivo.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.