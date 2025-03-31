Photo: WICKED: FOR GOOD Poster Unveiled at CinemaCon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Attendees of Las Vegas' CinemaCon, which officially begins today, have spotted the first poster for the highly anticipated second part of the Wicked movie, Wicked: For Good. This Wednesday, the convention will host a panel from Universal Pictures, which is expected to share the first footage from the upcoming film. Both 2023 and 2024 brought audiences new footage and news for Part One, including early renditions of "Popular" and "Defying Gravity" and the official casting of Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

The new poster sees Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda standing on opposing cliffs, divided by a castle and flying monkeys, with glimmers of the yellow brick road at the bottom. Glinda is clad in a blue dress, wand in hand, with Elphaba wearing all black, including her iconic hat and broom. Take a look at the poster below, and stay tuned for more coverage of CinemaCon this week!

First poster for ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’



In theaters on November 21. pic.twitter.com/nAtTVnIJ9R — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2025

The upcoming film adapts Act 2 of the hit stage musical. The movie will pick up with the characters after they both adopt their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The movie is expected to include familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine," "No Good Deed," and "For Good," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Cynthia Erivo.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.