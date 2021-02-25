New Musical MILL GIRLS Releases Interactive EP Starring Nikki Renée Daniels, Alysha Deslorieux, and Nikhil Saboo

Mill Girls, a new musical with music and lyrics by Diana Lawrence (Mary Page Marlowe, Diana & the Dishes, BMI) and book by Samantha Beach (The Snare), conceived and directed by Jess McLeod (Hamilton, There's Always the Hudson), will release an Interactive EP on Monday, March 8, 2021 in celebration of International Women's Day. The interactive component is a virtual petition signing and social sharing to be featured by the Lowell National Historical Park.

Mill Girls follows a year in the life of Agnes, a weaver who transforms from farmer's daughter to poet with the encouragement of her fellow mill girls and from poet to activist when the corporation lengthens the workday. The young women who worked in the 1840s Lowell, MA textile mills were smart, fierce, determined girls who created America's first women's literary magazine despite working 12-hour days and fought back when their rights were threatened.

The EP includes four songs from the show performed by Hamilton alums Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, The Book of Mormon), Alysha Deslorieux (Once On This Island, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") and Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Chicago actors Bri Sudia (Wonderful Town) and Lucy Godinez (Into the Woods), and a bonus track of historical context by Lowell National Park Ranger Allison Horrocks and UMass-Lowell Professor Robert Forrant.

"Young women demanding change is a powerful, joyful, dangerous sight," said McLeod. "This International Women's Day, we may still be isolated in body, but not in spirit. So press play and go for a walk, share these songs with your daughters or sisters or friends, make the listening experience your own. Mill Girls is for the millions of girls who are too bright, too badass, too interesting, and still pushed to the margins - welcome to center stage."

Mill Girls: An Interactive EP will be released directly on MillGirlsMusical.com on Monday, March 8, as well as on streaming platforms. For more information, visit MillGirlsMusical.com.