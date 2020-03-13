New Marionette Show WAKE UP, DAISY! Debuts At The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre

Wake Up, Daisy! - an original story and marionette production produced by City Parks Foundation - will be making its debut at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in Central Park. This original take on Sleeping Beauty is set on New York City's Upper West Side and is perfect for today's modern age, teaching the lessons of friendship, courage and female empowerment. Ideal for families with young children, this show kicks off the new spring season with puppetry and original music beginning March 24 and running through September 20, 2020. The production is recommended for families with children ages 3 - 8.

Wake Up, Daisy! tells the story of Daisy, a lively little girl living in the heart of New York City in an apartment overlooking Central Park. At Daisy's much-anticipated birthday party, she encounters three special guests, known as her "Squad-parents", from Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx who grant her the gifts of courage, knowledge, and a second chance. When an unwelcome guest shows up and casts a curse on her, Daisy's life is forever changed. But through the support of her friends and an adventure throughout the city, Daisy's strong self-determination and vivid imagination may be all she needs to break the curse.

"We could not be more excited to debut this original production of 'Wake Up, Daisy!'," shares Artistic Director Bruce Cannon. "We are always trying to find new ways to transform traditional stories through the art of puppetry and this modern day fairy tale is not to be missed. Families and kids will be able to enjoy Daisy's journey at our Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, a special and iconic New York City destination."

"Our modern and entertaining New York City take on the Sleeping Beauty classic aims to empower young girls to discover the Daisy inside of them," says Josy Dussek, Director of Arts Operations. "Through lessons of friendship, courage and the opportunity to give people a second chance, Wake Up, Daisy! bring a little fairy tale magic right to Central Park."

Wake Up, Daisy! is directed by Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Artistic Director Bruce Cannon and written byMarcus Stevens and Sam Willmott. Ticket prices for Wake Up, Daisy! are: $8 - children under 12 years of age and $12 - all others. Tickets are available online at www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre and also at the door when available. Purchasing tickets in advance online is strongly encouraged due to high demand. For more information on birthday parties, school group and nonprofit rates, and private rentals, please call 212-639-1697.



For a full list of Wake Up, Daisy! performance dates and times and to purchase show tickets, visit www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre.





