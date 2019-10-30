New Juilliard Ensemble Will Perform In Bruno Walter Studio 309
The New Juilliard Ensemble (NJE), led by founder and director Joel Sachs, performs small ensemble, chamber, and solo music on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 7:30pm in the Bruno Walter Studio 309.
The program, which features a U.S. premiere and several New York premieres, includes How to Make the Water Sound (1997, New York premiere) by Deirdre Gribbin (Northern Ireland); Far From Home (2004) by Narong Prangcharoen (Thailand); Afterwards (2012, New York premiere) by Eric Tanguy (France); Resistencia y Resiliencia (2018, U.S. premiere) by Alfredo Rugeles (Venezuela); Vestige (1993) by Oleg Felzer (Azerbaijan/U.S.); and Van Gogh Blue (2015, New York premiere) by Julian Anderson (U.K.).
Free tickets are available at juilliard.edu/calendar.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for sev... (read more)
WICKED Becomes 5th Longest-Running Broadway Show Tonight
The international blockbuster WICKED will play its 6,681st Broadway performance tonight, Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les Misérables to becom... (read more)
Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway
Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence. However, according to Forbes,... (read more)
BC/EFA Re-Releases Angela Lansbury Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament
a?oeWe need a little Christmas, right this very minute!a?? And Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury provides it as Broadway Car... (read more)
BWW Flashback: BEAUTIFUL Ends Its Beautiful, Six-Year Run on Broadway Today
As BroadwayWorld reported in July, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will end its Broadway run today, October 27th, 2019, after having played 60 prev... (read more)
Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site... (read more)