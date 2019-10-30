New Juilliard Ensemble Will Perform In Bruno Walter Studio 309

The New Juilliard Ensemble (NJE), led by founder and director Joel Sachs, performs small ensemble, chamber, and solo music on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 7:30pm in the Bruno Walter Studio 309.



The program, which features a U.S. premiere and several New York premieres, includes How to Make the Water Sound (1997, New York premiere) by Deirdre Gribbin (Northern Ireland); Far From Home (2004) by Narong Prangcharoen (Thailand); Afterwards (2012, New York premiere) by Eric Tanguy (France); Resistencia y Resiliencia (2018, U.S. premiere) by Alfredo Rugeles (Venezuela); Vestige (1993) by Oleg Felzer (Azerbaijan/U.S.); and Van Gogh Blue (2015, New York premiere) by Julian Anderson (U.K.).



Free tickets are available at juilliard.edu/calendar.





