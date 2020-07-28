New Episode of THE RECEIPTS W/ DAVON WILLIAMS to Feature Tonya Pinkins and More

Watch the Episode on Thursday, July 30 at 1:00 pm PDT / 4:00 pm EDT

"The Receipts w/ Davon Williams," a virtual forum created and moderated by actor, singer and artist Davon Williams to enact vital and necessary change in the American theatre, returns Thursday, July 30, with a new episode.



Episode 8, "Williams Investigates the 2020 Actors' Equity Association (AEA) Election, Presented to the Council of Black Excellence" will be live-streaming at 4:00 pm EDT/ 1:00 pm PDT at www.TheReceiptsWithD.com.



Williams will be challenging the decision of the AEA Election Compliance Committee regarding electioneering, exploring the case for cyber-bullying by council members, and investigating reports of race-baiting.



The discussion will feature "The Receipts" Council of Black Excellence, including:



• Tonya Pinkins (Tony Award winner and Former AEA Council Member)

• Valerie L. Thomas (NASA Mathematician, Retired)

• Judge Odell McGhee, II (Senior Judge, Iowa District Court)

• Mandi Jo Szendrei & Caila Carter (Black Theatre Girl

Magic)



Launched seven weeks ago, "The Receipts" has already garnered over 24,000 reaches, 11,000 views, and 550 follows with no paid advertising. It has been called "required viewing" by On Stage Blog. "The Receipts" has gained traction while exploring institutionalized racism within the American theatre industry. "The Receipts" is an interactive platform where we, as a community, work together to expose inequities in the business, draft solutions, and take action through policy.



Williams created "The Receipts" in response to the murder of George Floyd. Reacting to that horrific act of systemic violence, Williams reached out to past employers to form a coalition, and found everyone on board to work to enact real change in the theatre industry. With a cultural recall on the value of Black lives, the power dynamic has shifted and it is vital that we not only get this new normal right, but be the leaders that set the standard.



Episodes are streamed live and also cataloged at www.TheReceiptsWithD.com. Previous episodes are also available on Facebook and YouTube.



