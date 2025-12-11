Neave Trio to Release New Album 'In Her Hands' in February

On Friday, February 6, 2026, the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated Neave Trio will release its eighth commercial album, In Her Hands, on Chandos Records. The ensemble will present a program of piano trios celebrating three women composers in the early modern era: Clara Schumann, Dora Pejačević, and Cécile Chaminade.

In Her Hands opens with Clara Schumann's Piano Trio Op. 17 in G minor, written in 1846 and widely recognized as one of her finest chamber works. Dora Pejačević's Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 29, was composed in 1910, when she was 25, following her first piano trio in D Major from 1905. The album closes with Cécile Chaminade's Piano Trio No. 2 in A minor, Op. 34, which was published in 1887 and dedicated to the celebrated French cellist Jules Delsart.

The Neave Trio will make its London debut in a two-concert residency at King's Place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and Friday, February 13, 2026. Part of the Memory Unwrapped season, the concerts will feature two contrasting programs, including the London premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon's A Vast Palette and works from the Trio's 2022 GRAMMY-Nominated album, Musical Rememberances.

La Mer, the Neave Trio's album released in June 2025 on Chandos, is currently nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble.

In Her Hands Track List

1-4. Clara Schumann (1819 -1896) - Trio Op. 17 in G minor for Piano, Violin and Cello (1846) [28:04]

I. Allegro moderato [11:04]

II. Scherzo. Tempo di Menuetto [4:43]

III. Andante [4:44]

IV. Allegretto [7:33]

5-8. Dora Pejačević (1885 -1923) - Trio No. 2 Op. 29 in C Major for Piano, Violin and Cello (1910) [34:49]

I. Allegro con moto [11:43]

II. Scherzo. Allegro [5:40]

III. Lento [7:36]

IV. Finale. Allegro risoluto [9:50]

9-11. Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944) - Trio No. 2 Op. 34 in A minor for Piano, Violin and Cello (1944) [22:22]

I. Allegro moderato [8:46]

II. Lento [7:41]

III. Allegro energico [5:55]

About Neave Trio

Formed in 2010, the Neave Trio has performed at esteemed concert series and festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Kaatsbaan Summer Festival, Bard Music Festival, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, and La Jolla Athenaeum, as well as performances across Europe, Japan, and Russia.

The Trio has commissioned Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon to write a new work for piano trio, A Vast Palette, which will premiere during the 2025-2026 season. In spring 2026, the Trio will make its London debut at Kings Place, including the UK premiere of the Higdon piece, and release its next album, In Her Hands, on Chandos Records. Their latest album, La Mer, released in 2025 on Chandos Records, was praised as "beguiling" by The Strad, which also noted that "the playing is as idiomatic as it is virtuosic" and has been nominated for a 2026 GRAMMY Award in the Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble category.

Adding to their growing discography, the trio released Rooted in July 2024, featuring works centered around folk music by composers Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Bedřich Smetana, Joseph Suk, and Frank Martin. Rooted was selected as one of Apple Music's "10 Classical Albums You Must Hear This Month." A Room of Her Own was released in February 2024 to wide international acclaim. The Times included it in their roundup of "the best albums of 2024 so far," praising it as "a richly rewarding disc," and The Strad lauded its "illustrious performances," while Stereophile called it "a must." In 2022, the Neave Trio released Musical Remembrances, which earned a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble category. Their earlier acclaimed recordings include Her Voice (Chandos, 2019), Celebrating Piazzolla (Azica, 2018), French Moments (Chandos, 2018), and their debut, American Moments (Chandos, 2016).