Lonny Price Directed Adaptation Of DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL Aiming for Broadway

The classic film Dirty Dancing will be developed into a new stage production for Broadway titled, Dirty Dancing: The Musical. Lionsgate and The Path Entertainment Group, under its live stage arm Showpath, are working with the original writer of the beloved classic, Eleanor Bergstein, to develop the new musical.

Tony Award nominee, Obie Award winner, and two-time EMMY Award winner Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the Dirty Dancing film, will direct the re-envisioned production.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical will launch in late 2025 with a highly anticipated major run in North America. From there, Dirty Dancing: The Musical is set for a major roll-out, with plans to expand to theatre markets in Asia, Australia, Latin America and beyond, ensuring that fans across the globe will have the opportunity to experience this brand-new production.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical will bring a fresh creative approach to the timeless love story that captured the hearts of millions around the world. Set against the backdrop of the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing follows the journey of Frances "Baby" Houseman and dance instructor Johnny Castle as they navigate love, passion, and personal growth. The original film celebrates themes of empowerment, independence, and the joy of dance – elements that will be present in the new stage adaptation.

The new production will deliver iconic moments, unforgettable songs, and electrifying dance sequences, while reimagining key elements of the story to resonate with today's theatregoers. Fans can expect new choreography and staging concepts, and perhaps even some new songs.

Eleanor Bergstein, the visionary writer of both the original screenplay and the book for the musical, is closely involved in the creative process, bringing her unique insight and passion to this exciting new chapter in the Dirty Dancing legacy.

Dirty Dancing is an enduring cultural phenomenon that began with an iconic film that grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office and subsequently launched two multiplatinum soundtrack albums, numerous #1 hit singles, won an Academy Award® for Best Original Song and a Grammy® Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation, and an upcoming untitled Lionsgate sequel film. The original film is one of Lionsgate’s all-time best-selling library titles.

"In the years after I wrote and co-produced the original film Dirty Dancing, I was grateful and astonished by the generations of audiences who responded with open hearts to the themes of honor and courage beneath the surface. Years later, sensing our audiences wanted to ‘be there’ while the story was happening, I wrote and co-produced a stage show. Its reception all over the world exceeded my sweetest dreams. Now we’ve come full circle, and with my old friend Lonny Price by my side, I’m returning to the stage with a reimagined version. Its hope is to be equal to the new world swirling around us while revisiting more fully and precisely the story I’d wanted to tell when I wrote my first lines. It’s my way of saying thank you to you all," said Bergstein.

Lonny Price, who is directing the musical, added, “I am beyond excited be reunited with Eleanor and to join her in bringing this expanded Dirty Dancing to the stage. For the people who already love the movie, they will get a deeper, more nuanced version of the characters they fell in love with. Having played Neil in the movie, I know full well the scores of people who have been touched by this story, and for me to return to Kellerman’s and direct this new musical iteration truly is a thrill.”

David Hutchinson, CEO of The Path Entertainment Group, and Nathan Brine, Director of Live Stage Productions, Showpath Entertainment shared their enthusiasm for the project: "We are absolutely delighted to work with Lionsgate and Eleanor Bergstein on this incredible production. Dirty Dancing is a cultural touchstone, and we’re honored to be part of its evolution. We’re confident that this new version will surprise and captivate audiences, whether they’re longtime fans or new to the story – in this thrilling and faithful retelling on stage."

Lionsgate, which holds the film rights to Dirty Dancing, is equally excited about this new iteration. "Dirty Dancing continues to be one of the most enduring and impactful titles in Lionsgate’s library. The important truths and themes present in Dirty Dancing are as relevant today as they were in 1987. We’re thrilled to create a live experience that honors the cultural significance and storytelling magic of the original film while inviting a new generation to fall in love with Dirty Dancing," said Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences, Lionsgate.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy