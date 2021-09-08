National Tour of BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Returns in November

The North American tour of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit musical Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will return on November 2, 2021 in Chicago, IL. The tour will have been off the road for 600 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Beautiful last performed on March 12, 2020 at the Heymann Center in Lafayette, LA. The production will hold technical rehearsals and performances at Chicago's CIBC Theatre (November 2-7, 2021) before embarking on its 2021-22 North American Touring season. Dates and cities are listed below, casting will be announced later.

"Following this unprecedented intermission from live theater, we are thrilled that Beautiful will be back on the road to bring joy and music once again to audiences across North America for the sixth touring season," producer Paul Blake said. "We are humbled that over five million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and her timeless music."

Since the tour's launch in September 2015, Beautiful has played 1,586 performances in 160 cities over 204 weeks to nearly 2.7 million patrons.

Beautiful is scheduled to play more than 60 markets in the 2021-22 touring season, including many premiere engagements. Beautiful will be part of the inaugural season at the brand-new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC and will play return engagements in Washington, DC, Detroit, MI, Philadelphia, PA, Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, Seattle, WA and many more.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. On October 27, 2019, the Broadway production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical ended its smash-hit, record-breaking run after nearly six years. The production played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the second longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show was seen by almost 2,200,000 audience members (including, quite famously, King herself) and is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records) won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.

Sony Pictures has announced that the film adaptation of Beautiful will be produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision) and John Miller (Music Coordination).

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is produced by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Mike Bosner, Harriet N. Leve/Elaine Krauss, Terry Schnuck, Orin Wolf, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Roger Faxon, Larry Magid, Kit Seidel, Lawrence S. Toppall, Fakston Productions/Mary Solomon, William Court Cohen, John Gore, BarLor Productions, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue, Joel Hyatt, Marianne Mills, Michael J. Moritz, Jr., StylesFour Productions, Brunish/Trinchero, and Jeremiah J. Harris.

Tour Dates:

Chicago, IL Nov 2-7, 2021 CIBC Technical rehearsals and Tour Opening

Greensboro, NC Nov 9-14, 2021 Steven Tanger Center

Red Bank, NJ Nov 16-18, 2021 Count Basie Center for the Arts

Waterbury, CT Nov 19-20, 2021 Palace Theater

Easton, PA Nov 21, 2021 State Theatre

Peoria, IL Nov 23-24, 2021 Peoria Civic Center Theater

Sioux Falls, SD Nov 26-28, 2021 Washington Pavilion

Abilene, TX Nov 30, 2021 Convention Center

Manhattan, KS Dec 2, 2021 McCain Performance Series

Springfield, MO Dec 3-5, 2021 Juanita K. Hammons Hall

Mason City, IA Dec 6, 2021 Community Auditorium

Cedar Falls, IA Dec 7-8, 2021 Gallagher Bluedorn PAC

Bloomington, IN Dec 10-12, 2021 IU Auditorium

Washington, DC Dec 14, 2021-Jan 2, 2022 Eisenhower Theater

Detroit, MI Jan 4-9, 2022 Fisher Theatre

Sarasota, FL Jan 18-19, 2022 Van Wezel

New Haven, CT Jan 21-23, 2022 Shubert

Wilmington, NC Jan 25-27, 2022 Wilson Center

Clearwater, FL Jan 31-Feb 1, 2022 Ruth Eckerd Hall

Tyler, TX Feb 3, 2022 Cowan Center

Midland-Odessa, TX Feb 7, 2022 Wagner Noel

Lubbock, TX Feb 8-9, 2022 Buddy Holly Hall

Lincoln, NE Feb 11-13, 2022 Lied Center

Lawrence, KS Feb 14, 2022 Lied Center

Rolla, MO Feb 15, 2022 Leach Theatre

Morristown, NJ Feb 18-20, 2022 Mayo PAC

Philadelphia, PA Feb 22-27, 2022 Kimmel Center / Academy of Music

Cleveland, MS Mar 7, 2022 Bologna PAC

Davenport, IA Mar 9, 2022 Adler Theatre

Columbus, OH Mar 11-12, 2022 Palace Theatre

Wausau, WI Mar 14, 2022 The Grand Theater

Danville, KY Mar 16, 2022 Norton Center for the Arts

Toledo, OH Mar 17, 2022 Valentine Theatre

Pittsburgh, PA Mar 18-20, 2022 Benedum Center

Billings, MT Mar 27, 2022 Alberta Bair Theater

Kennewick, WA Mar 29, 2022 Toyota Center

San Luis Obispo, CA Mar 31, 2022 Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

Palm Desert, CA April 1-3, 2022 McCallum Theatre

Modesto, CA April 5-6, 2022 Gallo Center

Seattle, WA April 8-10, 2022 The Paramount Theatre

Charleston, SC May 10-11, 2022 Charleston Gaillard Center

Orlando, FL May 13-15, 2022 Dr. Phillips Center

Newport News, VA May 17, 2022 Ferguson Center for the Arts

Atlanta, GA May 20-22, 2022 Fox Theatre

Orange, TX May 31, 2022 Lutcher Theater

Houston, TX June 3-5, 2022 The Hobby Center

Baton Rouge, LA June 6, 2022 River Center

Shreveport, LA June 7, 2022 The Strand

Lufkin, TX June 9, 2022 The Temple Theater

San Antonio, TX June 10-12, 2022 The Majestic Theatre

Paducah, KY June 14, 2022 Carson Center

Fort Lauderdale, FL June 17-19, 2022 Broward Center