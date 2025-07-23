Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Set Deluxe Reissue of Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In commemoration of the tenth anniversary of their 2015 self-titled debut album, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats jas confirmed a reissue of the record with an additional album’s worth of demo recordings. The reissue is set for release October 10—preorder/presave here. In advance of the release, “A Little More Too (Demo)” is out now. Listen below.

On the eleven new demos added to the project, Rateliff shares, “The journey of a song has to start somewhere. Songs can be ideas that sit for years. Sometimes they are hiding from within, and it is up to us to become available, to welcome their melodic birth. Here are eleven unheard ideas that started in my attic a little over ten years ago. I had one mic, a two-channel interface, a two-channel preamp, and my laptop. I used those tools just well enough at the time to capture ideas in the moment they arrived. The process of recording these demos came as such a surprise and lead to making one of my most treasured friendships. I thought I was going to make the last record of my career. Instead, it was the start of a new life.”

The reissue comes following the announcement of a new run of U.S. tour dates and festival appearances for the band this fall, including stops in San Diego, Kansas City and performances at Farm Aid, Outlaw Music Festival, and more. Additionally, Rateliff will accompany Mumford & Sons solo for select dates on their ‘Mumford & Sons And Friends Tour.’ Tickets for the new dates are available now. Full details and list of dates can be found below and here.

Rateliff and band were just nominated at the 2025 Americana Awards for Album of the Year for their fourth full-length studio album album South of Here, out now via Stax, as well as Song of the Year for “Heartless.” South of Here saw two #1s: “Heartless” and “Call Me (Whatever You Like)” topping the Adult Alternative Chart, marking their 7th and 8th #1s to date.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS 10TH ANNIVERSARY TRACK LIST

1. I Need Never Get Old

2. Howling At Nothing

3. Trying So Hard Not To Know

4. I’ve Been Failing

5. S.O.B

6. Wasting Time

7. Thank You

8. Look It Here

9. Shake

10. I’d Be Waiting

11. Mellow Out

12. Wasting Time (Demo)

13. Howling At Nothing (Demo)

14. Trying So Hard Not To Know (Demo)

15. A Little More Too (Demo)

16. Late Night Party (Demo)

17. I Need Never Get Old (Demo)

18. Thank You (Demo)

19. Look It Here (Demo)

20. Feelin It (Demo)

21. I’d Be Waiting (Demo)

22. Mellow Out (Demo)

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS TOUR DATES FALL 2025

June 20—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre – Outlaw Music Festival•

June 21—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center - Outlaw Music Festival•

June 22—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center - Outlaw Music Festival•

June 24—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater+

June 25—Franklin, TN—FirstBank Amphitheater - Outlaw Music Festival•

June 27—Memphis, TN—Radians Amphitheater - Outlaw Music Festival•

June 28—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Outlaw Music Festival•

June 29—Ridgedale, MO—Thunder Ridge Nature Arena - Outlaw Music Festival •

August 2—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High»

August 3—New Orleans, LA—Woldenburg Park=

August 4—Spartanburg, SC—Piedmont Fairgrounds=

August 5—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront=

August 7—Burlington, VT—Champlain Valley Exposition Center=

August 16—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~

September 12—East Aurora, NY—Borderland Festival•

September 14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond•

September 16—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom+

September 19—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena+*

September 20—Minneapolis, MN—Huntington Bank Stadium - Farm Aid•

September 23—Omaha, NE—Council Bluffs+

September 24—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Amphitheater+

September 26—Oklahoma City, OK—Zoo Amphitheater+

September 27—Taos, NM—Kit Carson Park+

September 29—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre+

September 30—San Diego, CA—Gallagher Square+

October 2—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl+

October 3—San Francisco, CA—Hardly Strictly Bluegrass•

+with support from Hannah Cohen

*with support from Trampled By Turtles

~with support from Kevin Morby

=Nathaniel Rateliff Solo On The Mumford & Sons And Friends Tour

»Supporting The Lumineers

•Festival

Photo credit: Malia James