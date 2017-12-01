Natascia Diaz, Britney Coleman and Tim Rogan to Headline HOLIDAYS, HEARTS, AND HOME Benefit Concert for Puerto Rico

Producer/director Victor Wisehart has announced that two-time Helen Hayes Award-winner and star of Every Little Step Natascia Diaz along with stars of Arena Stage's The Pajama Game Britney Coleman (Babe) and Tim Rogan (Sid) will headline "Holidays, Hearts, And Home," a one-night-only benefit concert to raise money to provide relief efforts to Puerto Rico.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday December 11, 2017 in the Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, "Holidays, Hearts, And Home" will be emceed by four-time Helen Hayes Award winner and 15-time nominee Ed Gero, and feature cast members from The Pajama Game bringing their "beautiful voices and head-turning dance moves" (DC Metro Theater Arts) to the stage. Joining them will be guest stars of the Washington, D.C.-area theater community, who will perform beloved holiday classics and musical theater songs.

All proceeds will directly support local chef José Andrés' charity World Central Kitchen (worldcentralkitchen.org) as well as #ChefsForPuertoRico, providing relief efforts to Puerto Rico following the destructiveness of Hurricane Maria.

Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $40, and will be available at the door. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Natascia Diaz-Born In Lugano, Switzerland To The Theater Couple Of opera singer Justino Diaz and Italian ballerina Anna Aragno, Natascia has performed professionally since the age of nine. After Dancing The Role Of Anita With The New York City Ballet, for their 'West Side Story Suites' helmed by Jerome Robbins, she was hand picked by both Mr. Robbins and librettist Aurthur Laurents to perform the role in the subsequent National and International touring production of WEST SIDE STORY. Her breakout performance as Anita garnered two Best Actress in A Musical Awards; Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award and St. Louis's Kevin Klein Award, and was met with critical acclaim across the country and internationally; "Diaz Shines In Soaring 'Story'" (Denver Post), "Show-Stealer Keeps Things Fresh in old 'Story' (Boston Tab), and ''Anita Makes A Star Out Of Diaz" (Boston Globe).

Among Her Broadway And Off-Broadway Credits Are the original Broadway companies and cast albums of Paul Simon's THE CAPEMAN (Yolanda), SEUSSICAL (Bird Girl), and the 2004 revival of MAN OF LA MANCHA (Antonia), in which she also understudied the role of Aldonza, performing the role opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell. Off-Broadway, she played opposite Patrick Wilson in BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY (Vicky) directed by Micheal Greif (Dear Evan Hansen), in Steven Sondheim's SATURDAY NIGHT at Second Stage directed by Kathleen Marshall, as Susan in Johnathan Larson's TICK,TICK...BOOM! opposite New Kid On The Block Joey McIntyre, and in the 2006 revival of JACQUES BREL IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS.

In Washington DC she caught the eye of Signature Theatre's artistic Director Eric Schaeffer who cast her in the lead role of Aurora/Spiderwoman in Signature Theatre's 2008 production of KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN. At the 2009 Helen Hayes Awards, for her transformation into Scottish punk-rocker Monica P. Miller in the two-hander musical Rooms at MetroStage, she established her presence in the Washington D.C. theater community by winning her first Helen Hayes Award for Best Actress in A Musical in a tie with theatre legend, Chita Rivera. Later That Year, She Was Introduced To A World-Wide Audience Through The Broadway Documentary Film, EVERY LITTLE STEP.

In August 2010, Paul Simon and Tony Award winner Diane Paulus chose her for the central role of Esmeralda Agron for the New York Public Theatre's remount of THE CAPEMAN at the Delacorte Theater where she captured the attention of The New York Times giving a performance that was, "heartbreaking...one of the most magnetic musical theatre performances of the year", in addition to praise from theatre columnist Michael Riedel of the NY POST. Back In DC she Won Her Second Helen Hayes Award For Lead Actress In A Musical In 2013 for her performance in MetroStage's production of JACQUES BREL IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS. Among favorite credits are Mariana in MEASURE FOR MEASURE, and Jenny in Signature Theatre's production of THE THREEPENNY OPERA which captured the headline of The Washington Post review; "At Signature, 'Threepenny Opera's heart beats strongest with Natascia Diaz's Jenny on stage".

Currently playing Irene Roth in CRAZY FOR YOU for the Christmas season, next up she has the world-premiere of LIGHT YEARS directed by Eric Schaeffer, followed by a run as Elizabeth Proctor in a daring new production of THE CRUCIBLE. Visit www.natasciadiaz.com for more.

Ed Gero- Arena Stage credits include Antonin Scalia in The Originalist, Benjamin Hubbard in The Little Foxes and Mark Rothko in Red. He is a four-time Helen Hayes Award winner and 15-time nominee. Regional credits include The Originalist (Asolo Repertory, Pasadena Playhouse, The Court); Red and Gloucester in King Lear (Goodman); Nixon's Nixon and Night Alive (Round House); Sweeney Todd (Signature Theatre); Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (Ford's Theatre); and American Buffalo, Shining City and Skylight (Studio Theatre). In 32 seasons with Shakespeare Theatre Company, his over 75 roles include Helen Hayes turns in Henry IV, Richard II and Macbeth. Film/TV credits include House of Cards, TURN: Washington's Spies, Die Hard 2, Striking Distance and narrations for Discovery Channel and PBS. He is a Ten Chimneys 2015 Lunt-Fontanne Fellow and associate professor of theater at George Mason University. The Originalist will have a New York premiere in July 2018 at 59E59 Theatres.

Britney Coleman (Babe) is thrilled to make her Arena Stage debut! She has recently appeared on Broadway as Lucille in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, as well as the revival of Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close. Her latest appearance in D.C. was with the first national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Kennedy Center. She has had the opportunity to play Guenevere in David Lee and Steve Orich's eight-person adaptation of Camelot both at Two River Theater and Westport Country Playhouse (opposite Robert Sean Leonard). Other select regional theaters include The Old Globe, Theater Under the Stars, Marriott Lincolnshire and North Shore Music Theater. You can find her on YouTube in A Very Potter...Musical/Sequel/Senior Year feat. Darren Criss and her fellow Starkids. BFA: University of Michigan. www.britneycoleman.com

TIM ROGAN (Sid) National tours: Camelot (Lancelot), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Gaston). Regional: The Pajama Game (Sid Sorokin), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Joseph), All Shook Up (Chad), A Funny Thing Happened... (Miles Gloriosus), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Trevor Graydon), Billy Elliot (Tony Elliot), The Rocky Horror Show (Brad Majors), Big Nate (Artur Pashkov), The Fantasticks (El Gallo), The Rocky Horror Show (Rocky), Grease (Danny Zuko). TV: Younger, Shades of Blue. Education: Bachelor of Music Catholic University. Instagram: @tim_rogan

About World Central Kitchen and José Andrés - Internationally recognized as a culinary innovator, José Andrés is a James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Think Food Group. After traveling to post-earthquake Haiti, José launched World Central Kitchen, which aims to empower vulnerable people in the developing world. World Central Kitchen has expanded globally and have developed into a group of chefs creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty. José and his team at World Central Kitchen have provided over 3 million warm meals and sandwiches to the people of Puerto Rico so far. For more information about World Central Kitchen, visit: worldcentralkitchen.org.

About The Pajama Game - The Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory is a tiptop model of efficiency - so why are things getting so steamy? It could have something to do with how hard new superintendent Sid Sorokin has fallen for Babe Williams, the trouble-making head of the union grievance committee. Sparks really start to fly when a workers' strike pits management against labor and ignites an outrageous battle of the sexes. Packed with seductive dance numbers like "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway," the best way to ensure a good night's rest during the hectic holiday season is to play The Pajama Game! The Pajama Game is running now through December 24.

