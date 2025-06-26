NYC’s Materials for the Arts Receives Over $7 Million in Donations in First Year of Expanded MOME Partnership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a powerful demonstration of creative reuse and cross-sector collaboration, Materials for the Arts (MFTA)—a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs—has announced that it received more than 3.2 million pounds of donated materials, valued at $7.4 million, from New York-based film, television, and theater productions in the first year of its expanded partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME).

Donations from hit series including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Only Murders in the Building, and American Horror Story, as well as Broadway staples like The Phantom of the Opera and Blue Man Group, have supported over 2,000 MFTA members—a network that includes NYC public schools, nonprofit organizations, and city agencies.

The initiative is part of a growing effort to build a more sustainable, equitable cultural ecosystem through creative reuse. Thanks to MOME-funded staffing expansions at MFTA, the agency has seen a 14% increase in production donations from 2023 to 2024.

Notable reuse highlights include:

Think!Chinatown received a vintage mahjong set from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and other décor for exhibitions and cultural programming.

ACS (Administration for Children’s Services) used wardrobe from Succession to support youth preparing for job interviews, proms, and graduations.

Grace Exhibition Space incorporated donated lumber from a Sony offsite into its performance art residency program.

Theater productions have also made significant contributions. Following its historic 35-year run, The Phantom of the Opera donated props and costumes. When Blue Man Group closed in early 2025, it passed on lighting and wardrobe items to MFTA.

The initiative aligns with Mayor Eric Adams’ Green Economy Action Plan, promoting green collar jobs and sustainable infrastructure citywide. MFTA and MOME will continue to deepen their partnerships with the Broadway and off-Broadway communities while championing reuse across all creative sectors.

Film, TV, and theater productions interested in donating can reach out to filmandtelevision@mfta.nyc.gov.

For more information about Materials for the Arts, visit nyc.gov/mfta.

To learn more about the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, visit nyc.gov/mome.

