NYC Gay Men's Chorus Announces Six Upcoming Performances

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) will be extremely busy during June's pride festivities all over New York City. In addition to the previously announced June 4th concert on the steps of the Brooklyn Museum, NYCGMC has shared a non-stop lineup of Pride concerts and performances.

"This is truly the first full-on Pride celebration that New York City has seen since before the pandemic and we are overjoyed this year to be sharing our music and LGBTQ+ Pride all over NYC. We hope to see old friends and make lots of new connections along the way - supporting NYC's rich diverse communities," said Interim Executive Director John D Carrion

Kicking off Pride month, the Chorus will be performing the National Anthem and more for the Cyclones Pride Night on Thursday, June 9th at Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave in Brooklyn. The Cyclones will be facing off against the Aberdeen IronBirds, and at the 7:00 game the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Cyclones Pride jersey. More info and tickets at https://www.milb.com/brooklyn/tickets/promotions.

Next up, on Saturday June 11th, the Chorus will head to Brooklyn Pride to celebrate and sing some more. The free, outdoor performance will take place at 5th Ave between Union & 9th Street in Brooklyn. More information on exact times will be announced soon on the BK Pride celebration website at https://brooklynpride.org/.

Heading back across the river and over to the east side, NYCGMC will then bring their queer, musical joy to another Pride celebration, this time for StuyTown Pride on Thursday, June 16. The free concert will be performed on the Stuytown green (entrance at 449 East 14th Street, then follow the signs) and will take place at 6:30 PM. Updates on the event can be found on the StuyTown Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StuyTown.

Switching gears but still in the full swing of Pride, the Chorus will then sing in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new expansion and renovation of the historic Stonewall Inn on Friday, June 24 at 10:30 AM at 53 Christopher Street. Celebrating this historic moment as the Inn reclaims past property and returns to its orginal footprint, the music of NYCGMC will usher in a new era of the Inn in celebration of our queer history. More info at https://thestonewallinnnyc.com/.

"As New York City continues to recover, it is an honor for Big Apple Performing Arts choruses to partner with New York institutions and provide an experience that educates, inspires, and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community during this crucial time," said Troy Blackwell, Chair for Big Apple Performing Arts, NYC Gay Men's Chorus, and YPC

Last, but certainly not least, the Chorus will perform on the traditional last Sunday in June on the 26th as part of the New York City Pride March. The march will take place from 12:00 PM at 25th Street at 5th Avenue. Info on that concert and all things NYC Pride can be found at https://www.nycpride.org/.

Performances

Saturday, June 4: Brooklyn Museum - 5:00 PM - 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn

https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/visit/first_saturdays

Thursday, June 9th: Cyclones Pride Night - 7:00 PM - Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn

https://www.milb.com/brooklyn/tickets/promotions.

Saturday, June 11, 2022: Brooklyn Pride - time TBA - 5th Ave between Union & 9th Street, Brooklyn

https://brooklynpride.org/

Thursday, June 16, 2022: StuyTown Pride - 6:30 PM - entrance at 449 E. 14th St, NYC

https://www.facebook.com/StuyTown

Friday, June 24, 2022 Stonewall Inn Groundbreaking Ceremony - 10:30 AM - 53 Christopher St, NYC

https://thestonewallinnnyc.com/

Sunday, June 26, 2022: NYC Pride March - from 12:00 PM, starting at 25th Street and 5th Avenue

https://www.nycpride.org/