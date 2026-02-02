 tracker
NO NAME & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy Show Set for Otto's in Manhattan

Scheduled guest artists include:  Michele Carlo, Leighann Lord and Lee Alan Barrett. 

By: Feb. 02, 2026
No Name… & A Bag O' Chips” comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter will present a 7pm show on Friday, February 6 at Otto's Shrunken Head in Manhattan.

Scheduled guest artists include:  Michele CarloLeighann Lord and Lee Alan Barrett.  Music will be provided by The Summer Replacements: Alex "The Assassin" DeSuze, Richard "Fender" Binder (BInderSuze), Britney "Badass", Bradford, D., Ian "Classy" Brodsky, and Miles "Sax Appeal" Blue Spruce.

No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change.  Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) “L” subway train to First Avenue.




