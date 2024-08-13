NEWSIES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Loser Summer Bracket

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The votes have been tallied and the BroadwayWorld raders have spoken and selected NEWSIES as the Ultimate Best Musical Loser. After weeks of deliberation, the final round came down to two Disney musicals - Beauty and the Beast and Newsies. Newsies won by an overwhelming margin, taking 83% of the vote.

Newsies was nominated for Best Musical at the 66th Annual Tony Awards in 2012. The production lost the grand prize to Once, and was nominated with Evita, Follies, and Jesus Christ Superstar. The production took home two Tonys - one for choreography and another for socre.

Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, with a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Newsies was directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies Newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES is inspired by the real-life 'Newsboy Strike of 1899,' when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsies on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst and other powerful newspaper publishers.

