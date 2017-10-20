NBC Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Almost Like Praying', 10/24

In support of continued Puerto Rico relief and recovery operations, NBC New York / WNBC will air a special, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit single "Almost Like Praying," benefitting the Hispanic Federation's "UNIDOS" hurricane relief fund. The special English-language broadcast will air Tuesday, October 24 at 7 PM ET on NBC 4 New York (check local listings) and will also be livestreamed on NBCNewYork.com. Throughout the special half-hour broadcast, viewers will be able to log on to the Hispanic Federation's website (www.hispanicfederation.org) or call representatives at its toll-free hotline (1-866-432-9832) to make direct donations for relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

"WNBC is committed to supporting our viewers, their families and the many Tri-State communities personally impacted by Hurricane Maria. This is why WNBC travelled to Puerto Rico to deliver extensive, on-the-ground news coverage to our Tri-State viewers and continues to journey inside our neighborhoods to shine a spotlight on the local response efforts. Next Tuesday, WNBC will take another important step by joining Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hispanic Federation in this unique, community-wide call to action. We look forward to raising lots of money in support our Puerto Rican friends and neighbors in need," said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico as a strong Category 4 storm on the morning of Wednesday, September 20. The devastating impact of the storm has resulted in long-term challenges for the island's 3 million residents, many of whom have close personal connections to the Tri-State. More than 1.4 million Americans of Puerto Rican descent live in the Tri-State area, the largest geographic concentration of Puerto Rican ancestry anywhere within the United States mainland.

"The initial response to the release of 'Almost Like Praying' on October 6th has been overwhelming: a true testament to the American people's love for and desire to help the people of Puerto Rico. When WNBC approached us to help further the Hispanic Federation's commitment to providing relief for those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Maria, we jumped at the chance to provide a deeper look behind the making of the song. I'm hopeful that, by sharing it with this special, we will continue to do more good for the people on the island we love so much. There is still a lot to be done, but, together, I know we can make a world of difference," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch the video below:

In support of the Hispanic Federation's hurricane relief efforts, Miranda assembled an all-star cast including Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Pedro Capo, Dessa, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres, and Ana Villafañe. All joined together in the first broadcast special that aired in Spanish on Saturday, October 7 exclusively on Telemundo 47 / WNJU.

The Hispanic Federation has launched UNIDOS (United), a hurricane relief fund to help those impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. One hundred percent of the proceeds will help hurricane victims and the recovery efforts through fellow community and civic organizations in Puerto Rico. The Hispanic Federation is a leading Latino nonprofit organization with more than 25 years of experience in providing disaster-relief assistance to Latinos in the United States and Latin America.

"Hurricane Maria's destruction is UNRIVALED in the island's history, with the road to recovery continuing to be filled with unimaginable obstacles. Our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico need our help more than ever before. On October 24 at 7 PM, all friends of Puerto Rico can tune in to WNBC and make a difference. We are grateful to Lin-Manuel, WNBC and so many others who have stepped up to the plate during this important time," said José Calderón, President of the Hispanic Federation.

Donations to the UNIDOS relief fund can be made through the above, toll-free number on Tuesday, October 24 between 7 PM and 7:30 ET. Additionally, viewers can also donate through the following means:

To donate via text, compose a new text message for number 41444. Type UNIDOS (space) YOUR AMOUNT (space) and YOUR NAME. (For example: Unidos 100 John Doe) Then press "send" and click on the link to complete your donation.

To donate via website, visit www.hispanicfederation.org/donate and select "Hurricane Relief Effort" from the drop-down menu.

To donate in person, visit any Popular Community Bank branch. Account name: Hurricane Relief Effort. Checking account number 6810893500.

The all-star single is also available through all digital music retailers and streaming services, including through the following link. The entire sales price of $1.29 will benefit The Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund.

Additional NBC owned and NBC affiliate stations plan to air or livestream the October 24 broadcast special. Viewers are encouraged to check local listings.

For more information on NBC 4 New York, please visit NBCNewYork.com.

Related Articles