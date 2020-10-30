NAMI-NYC's SEEDS OF HOPE Virtual Gala Hosted by Kelly Ripa to Feature Javier Muñoz, Peppermint and More

The virtual event will take place on Monday, November 16.

NAMI-NYC (local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; Matt Kudish, executive director) will hold its "Seeds of Hope" virtual gala, hosted by Kelly Ripa, on Monday, November 16. The evening will honor Nathan Romano, President and COO of York Capital Management (NAMI-NYC Board President Emeritus), New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams and the NAMI-NYC community of volunteers, leaders and participants.

Guests will come together online to support NAMI-NYC's free, year-round services - including 30 different peer-led support groups and educational programming - assisting more than 29,000 New York City families and individuals affected by mental illness.

The inclusive virtual event is free and open to the public and begins at 6:30 PM (ET) at naminycgala.org. "Seeds of Hope" will feature appearances by Chris Cuomo (CNN anchor, "Cuomo Prime Time"), Stacey Griffith (SoulCycle Senior Master Instructor), Aija Mayrock (poet & writer; author, "Dear Girl"), Javier Muñoz (actor & activist; "Hamilton") and Peppermint (actor, recording artist, LGBTQ+ activist; "Head Over Heels"). Additionally, Kelly Ripa will join Dr. Jennifer Ashton (ABC News chief medical correspondent) and NAMI-NYC member Claudia Bell for a special conversation about healing and life after suicide. Auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla will lead the gala's live donation pledging. NAMI-NYC board member Stacy Helfstein serves as gala host committee chair.

"We're thrilled to bring together our NYC community and celebrate mental health at a time in history when our collective well-being and our mental health has been severely challenged - and threatened," said executive director Matt Kudish. "With the long-term impact of the pandemic, the demand for NAMI-NYC's critical, life-changing programs and services will continue to grow. Our Seeds of Hope gala is one of our most important events to fulfill our mission and help ensure that no one in need has to wait to access the care and support they need."

To host a virtual table and for sponsorship opportunities, contact Sarah Sheahan at ssheahan@naminyc.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You