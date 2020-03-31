Museum of Jewish Heritage to Hold Virtual Passover Seders

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, currently home to the acclaimed exhibition Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away., has launched a virtual programs series to continue serving audiences while temporarily closed in accordance with virus social distancing measures.

"Our Museum has always served as a touchstone for the Jewish community, as a resource for scholars, and as a place of learning and moral grounding for everyday New Yorkers and visitors from all over," says Jack Kliger, Museum President & CEO. "We will continue to serve in that role through these difficult times and look forward to connecting with the public online."

This week on April 2nd at 2:00 PM, the Museum will stream to its Facebook channel, MJH Live: Seders in the Time of virus - Food, Ritual, and Resiliency.

Many are wondering how to celebrate Passover while practicing self-isolation and social distancing. The Museum will present a panel with Liza Schoenfein, food journalist and host of the podcast and blog Life, Death & Dinner; Adeena Sussman, author of Sababa: Fresh Sunny Flavors from my Israeli Kitchen; and Jane Eisner, Director of Academic Affairs for the Columbia School of Journalism Graduate Program and former Editor-in-Chief of The Forward. They will share how they are adapting seder preparations and recipes. Following the discussion, they will take questions from viewers.





