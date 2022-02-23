MoMA Launches UNIQLO NYC Nights Next Week

On March 4, 2022, The Museum of Modern Art will launch UNIQLO NYC Nights, offering free admission to residents of New York City's five boroughs on the first Friday of every month from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On these first Fridays, all visitors will have extended-hours access to enjoy MoMA's must-see dynamic collection and temporary exhibitions, while the second-floor café and Museum store also remain open late.

Free tickets for New Yorkers must be reserved in advance, will be released on MoMA's website one week in advance of each UNIQLO NYC Night, and are subject to proof of residency. Same-day film tickets for screenings after 4:00 p.m. on first Fridays are also free for New Yorkers and will be available on-site.



"Having had the pleasure of collaborating on this dynamic project since it began nearly ten years ago, I could not be more thrilled to continue MoMA's partnership with UNIQLO," said Sarah Suzuki, Associate Director, The Museum of Modern Art. "Our work at the Museum with UNIQLO NYC Nights, in the online space with UNIQLO Art for All, and through our UT collaboration offer many ways to bring art to all."