Mischief Movie Night Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Mischief Movie Night In streams around the world, with a live US performance tonight at 6:30pm ET.
Bryony Corrigan and Dave Hearn from Mischief Movie Night In are taking over our Instagram story today, Saturday, January 30!
Mischief Movie Night In is a hilarious, livestreamed night of improv, from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Goes Wrong Show. And we're going behind the scenes to catch all the ACTION, with Dave Hearn and Bryony Corrigan taking over our Instagram today!
Watch the trailer below!
Follow along on BroadwayWorld's Instagram and get your tickets to watch it live at mischiefmovienightin.com.
Mischief Movie Night In is the improvised movie live on stage and online. You set the genre, the location and the title and Mischief make a movie. Send your suggestions via social media - and follow along with the fun on Twitter with #MischiefMovieNightIn.
Final performances just announced with brand-new movies from 31 January - 21 February 2021, including a Valentine's Day Rom-Com special on 14 February and a Sequel Sunday on 7 February. Find out more at mischiefmovienightin.com
Dave Hearn is an actor and founding member the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre. Dave trained at LAMDA on the foundation course and then three years at Rose Bruford. His recent credits include: The Play That Goes Wrong (Broadway, West End & UK/International Tour - winner of Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2015 and What's On Stage Awards 2014), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, West End/UK Tour/Pleasance London - nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2016), The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End - nominated Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2017). The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1), Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), Magic Goes Wrong (Comic Relief BBC1) Royal Variety Performance (ITV) Mischief Movie Night (West End/UK Tour - nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards 2018). Dave also practices parkour, rock climbing and gymnastics.
Bryony Corrigan trained at LAMDA. She is a member of Mischief Theatre Company. Theatre credits include: Magic Goes Wrong and Groan Ups (Vaudeville Theatre) Clear White Light (Live Theatre), Mischief Movie Night (Vaudeville, Arts Theatre & UK Tour), My Romantic History (Live Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Kenny Wax Productions/ West End & Broadway), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Kenny Wax Productions/ West End), How I Learned to Drive (Southwark Playhouse). Television credits include: Series regular Vanessa in The Goes Wrong Show (BBC), Good Omens (BBC), Inspector George Gently (BBC), Holby City (BBC), Downton Abbey (ITV). Radio: Christmas Goes Wrong (BBC). Video games: Squadron 42, Dark Souls 3. Awards: Performing Artist of the Year Award Winner - Journal Culture Awards 2019 for her role as Amy in My Romantic History at Live Theatre.
