Miller Theatre “Live From Columbia” Streams JACK Quartet Next Month

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts concludes its series LIVE FROM COLUMBIA: Pop-Ups in the Lantern with JACK QUARTET.

Performing works by Helmut Lachenmann, streaming February 16 at 7pm

Concerts in the Live from Columbia series are filmed live and premiered throughout the season at 7pm, with on-demand streaming available immediately after.

Learn more at millertheatre.com/live-from-columbia.

The very first public performance by the acclaimed JACK Quartet featured German composer Helmut Lachenmann's string quartet Grido, and it has been a constant for them ever since. The mastering of this technically demanding piece shows their incredible talent, but their expressive interpretation reveals their brilliance as an ensemble. Hear them perform this work, alongside two other solo pieces by Lachenmann, which explore nontraditional techniques and sounds.

This event marks the fourth and final concert in Miller Theatre's Live from Columbia series. The series is a continuation of Miller's popular Pop-Up Concerts series, offering audiences a virtual front-row seat to performances filmed live in the Lantern-a stunning venue on Columbia's Manhattanville campus.

PROGRAM:

Helmut Lachenmann: String Quartet No. 3 "Grido" (2001-02)

Lachenmann: Toccatina (1986)

Lachenmann: Pression (1969)