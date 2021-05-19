Midori & Friends Announces New Executive Director, Larisa Gelman

Midori & Friends will welcome Larisa Gelman as its new Executive Director. Following a comprehensive and inclusive executive search, Ms. Gelman will serve as the leader, manager, fundraiser, and ambassador of Midori & Friends to advance music education in New York City public schools. Her appointment comes at an opportune time in the organization's history as it approaches its 30th anniversary of providing accessible and enriching music education programs for New York City students.

"I am so excited that Larisa is joining us as executive director. She brings a proven track record, vision, and energy to this critically important leadership position," states Ron Claiborne, Board Chairman, Midori & Friends. "She's also a former Midori & Friends teaching artist, so we are actually welcoming her back. The board looks forward to working with and supporting Larisa in her new role."

Gelman states, "It is truly an honor and a privilege to be welcomed back to Midori & Friends in the role of Executive Director. I look forward to continuing the stellar work that has been done by the organization; ensuring that music instruction is accessible for all students, bringing forth fresh new voices and musical ideas, and creating new pathways for leadership in the arts for future generations."

Gelman is an executive leader, steward of the arts, and award-winning musician with more than 20 years of experience and innovation in the performing, visual, and literary arts. As a skilled professional in fundraising and education, she brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Gelman has a strong record for nurturing collaborations among diverse artists, educators, and funders, and will lead a dynamic team to transform visionary ideas into effective programs.

The search was led by Ron Claiborne, Board Chairman; members of the Board, and Aspen Leadership Group, an executive search and consulting firm serving the nonprofit and philanthropy sector.