Michelle Yeoh to be Honored at Asian Cultural Council 2026 Gala in May

The Asian Cultural Council's 2026 Asian Cultural Council Gala will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at the Rainbow Room in New York City, a celebration of cultural advocacy, artistic innovation, and cross-cultural collaboration.

This year's Gala will honor internationally acclaimed, Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh for her embodiment of the mission that has guided ACC for over six decades. Her work as an actress, producer, and humanitarian reaches audiences worldwide and builds cultural bridges, fostering understanding and connections across communities.

Additionally, the 2026 Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Awardee is Wendy O'Neill, a philanthropist and fifth-generation member of the Rockefeller family known for her leadership in international cultural exchange. She previously served as Chair of the Asian Cultural Council (2012-2023), championing U.S.-Asia relations and sustainable, globally-focused philanthropy.

The Gala will bring together ACC trustees, alumni, benefactors, and cultural leaders from around the world to honor individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to advancing international dialogue. The evening will feature remarks, award presentations, and performances by former ACC grantees, providing an inspiring platform for ACC's global community to connect, reflect, and renew a shared commitment to cross-cultural understanding.

Since its founding in 1963 by John D. Rockefeller III, ACC has supported approximately 6,000 fellowship exchanges across 26 countries and regions and 16 artistic and cultural disciplines, including visual art and music to literature and film, while nurturing a vibrant international community of practitioners and changemakers.