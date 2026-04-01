Video: Nathan Lane Was 'Mesmerized' Seeing DEATH OF A SALESMAN as a Kid





Last night, Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane appeared on an episode of Late Night with Stephen Colbert to discuss the long journey that led to playing the iconic role of Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

He recalled his first experience of the play as a kid, tuning in to the 1966 CBS broadcast starring Lee J. Cobb, who originated the role on Broadway. "I remember being very upset at ten [years old] by what was happening to Lee J. Cobb. Other children were watching Gilligan's Island; I was mesmerized by Arthur Miller's attack on capitalism."

Lane went on to speak about the genesis of his involvement in the revival of the show, which was sparked more than 30 years ago by director Joe Mantello while in rehearsals for Love! Valour! Compassion! Lane is grateful that the idea has come to fruition, also noting the difficulty of playing the character.

"[The part] is longer than King Lear," he explained. "It's been historically tough on the actors playing Willy... I'm doing 8 [shows a week] so I'm on a death watch," he joked. "But what a way to go!" Check out the full interview with the performer now.

Also during his appearance, Lane took the stage to perform the song “Laughing Matters” from the 1996 Off-Broadway revue, “When Pigs Fly," accompanied by Marc Shaiman. Watch that performance here.

The new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, starring Lane, began preview performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Friday, March 6, with opening night set for Thursday, April 9. The limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 9.

The cast also includes two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, Jonathan Cake, K. Todd Freeman, John Drea, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Michael Benjmain Washington, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, and Jack Falahee. It also stars Katherine Romans (Miss Forsythe), Mary Neely (Letta), Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini, Alexis Bronkovic, Erik Kilpatrick, and Brendan Donaldson.

Death of a Salesman’s creative team includes direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Mantello, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies, original composition by Caroline Shaw, scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and hair and wig design by Robert Pickens.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS