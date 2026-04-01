Spotlight on Plays: April 2026

Spring has sprung, and with it's arrival, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zany comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in April 2026.

Plays on Broadway

The Balusters

(Previews: 3/31/2026, Opening: 4/21/2026, Closing: 5/24/2026)



The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.



Latest:

Proof

(Previews: 3/31/2026, Opening: 4/16/2026)



Emmy Winner Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Golden Globe Winner Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”) make their long-awaited Broadway debuts in David Auburn’s Pulitzer and Tony Award winning PROOF. Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), this landmark revival returns to Broadway for the first time: reawakening a haunting story of brilliance, inheritance, and belief.



Latest:

Plays Off-Broadway

Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba

(Previews: 4/2/2026, Opening: 4/9/2026, Closing: 4/25/2026)



Heavenly Baba explores Ismael Loutfi’s relationship with his deeply religious immigrant father — affectionately known as “Baba,” and chronicles Baba’s attempt to convert the entire state of Florida to Islam by painting Islamic slogans all over his car. A nuanced discussion on identity, self-discovery, and belonging, Heavenly Baba examines the contradictions of growing up Muslim in America, and invites audiences into a world shaped by devotion, contradiction, and generational love.



Latest:

Ismael Loutfi: HEAVENLY BABA to be Presented at Soho Playhouse (3/2/2026)

The Pushover

(Previews: 4/3/2026, Opening: 4/6/2026, Closing: 4/26/2026)



THE PUSHOVER is a play about three bad-ass women who collide and collude at a spa in New Mexico, and a bare-bones Asian restaurant in Queens. Dangerous and hungry, their weapons and their passions bleed into each other. They speak the language of the outcast, rough and sexual, and fight to survive, and to love.



Latest:

Rebecca De Mornay to Star in John Patrick Shanley's THE PUSHOVER at Chain Theatre (3/13/2026)

John Patrick Shanley’s THE PUSHOVER to Have World Premiere at Chain Theatre (2/25/2026)

The Approach

(Previews: 4/3/2026, Opening: 4/12/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



Listen carefully… Three women. Three conversations. As the details of what they share begin to diverge, we realize that a subtle game of survival is being played. Both psychological puzzle and quietly devastating tragedy, Mark O'Rowe's The Approach explores the inner lives of Anna, Cora and Denise as they desperately try to make sense of their world.

Miracle On South Division Street

(Previews: 4/14/2026, Opening: 4/14/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



According to family legend there was a miracle on South Division Street when sixty years ago the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared in the Nowak's barbershop. Ever since, the family grew up thinking they were special. But now, Clara Nowak and her children will have their faith shaken when a deathbed confession threatens to change everything. Florida Rep is pleased to bring you this brand-new, eartfelt, and hilarious family comedy from the author of Greetings!



Latest:

About What Happened Was

(Previews: 4/14/2026, Opening: 4/14/2026, Closing: 6/14/2026)



New York City can be the loneliest place on earth. In a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, two co-workers meet for a first date. What begins as small talk quickly unravels into an achingly tender chamber piece about attraction, secrets, and the desperate need for connection. Don’t miss the first major New York revival of Tom Noonan’s play that inspired the Grand Jury Prize-winning 1994 Sundance film. What does it cost to let someone else in?



Latest:

Rheology

(Previews: 4/14/2026, Opening: 4/14/2026, Closing: 5/16/2026)



In Rheology, Shayok Misha Chowdhury joins forces with his physicist mother, Bulbul Chakraborty. Bulbul is obsessed with the mystery of sand: how it flows like a liquid, but then jams into a solid. Misha is obsessed with his mother. But they’re running out of time. In this boundary-pushing collaboration, an artist son and his scientist mother challenge each other to a high-stakes experiment.



Latest:

The Receptionist

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 5/7/2026)



Beverly is a top receptionist who holds both the office schedules and herco-workers’ lives together. But when an unexpected visit from Mr. Dart of the central office occurs, Beverly is left wondering just what sort of company she works for and what her role really is. THE RECEPTIONIST is a darkly comic exploration of a seemingly mundane office that exposes the real truth behind those quarterly financial reports. Directed by Sarah Benson.



Latest:

Katie Finneran, Will Pullen and More to Star in THE RECEPTIONIST at Second Stage Theater (2/19/2026)

Kenrex

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 4/26/2026, Closing: 6/27/2026)



July 10th, 1981, Missouri. Smalltown bully, Ken Rex McElroy rules Skidmore with an iron fist. His ten year reign of terror has involved theft, intimidation, assault, abduction and attempted murder but, thanks to his slippery defence attorney and the rusty cogs of the American justice system, Ken has never spent a night behind bars. But, when Ken shoots pillar of the community, greengrocer Bo Bowenkamp and leaves him for dead, the good folk of Skidmore decide that enough is enough. If the courts won’t bring Ken to heel, they will.



Latest:

Trouble, Struggle, Bubble and Squeak

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 4/16/2026, Closing: 5/3/2026)



Award-winning theater maker and “Fringe legend” (Time Out), Victoria Melody joined a historical re-enactment society… because we all deal with divorce differently! Spending weekends as a Musketeer trying to get her head straight, she uncovered the story of 17th-century radicals called The Diggers and everything changed. What started as a personal search for happiness turned into a quest to find the Diggers of today, but she didn’t expect to find them right on her doorstep. Blending storytelling and stand-up, past and present collide in this tale of hijinks and resistance celebrating the ordinary people still shaping history.



Hamlet

(Previews: 4/19/2026, Opening: 5/4/2026, Closing: 5/17/2026)



William Shakespeare’s Hamlet tells the story of the young prince of Denmark, who discovers that his father has been murdered by his uncle. His uncle has married Hamlet’s mother, and claimed the throne. Betrayed by those he trusts, Hamlet finds himself alone in the shadowy world, and with time running out, he determines to find out the truth.



Latest:

You & Me

(Previews: 4/22/2026, Opening: 4/26/2026, Closing: 5/9/2026)



You & Me tells the story of a small community in upstate New York one year after a shooting at a local university shattered the town. Ms. Buishas plays Chloe Prescott, whose sister Delilah Prescott (Ms. Buishas in flashbacks) was responsible for the shooting. Ms. Keaton plays Mackenzie Boyd, Delilah's girlfriend and Chloe's unrequited love.



Movies TV Mayhem

(Previews: 4/23/2026, Opening: 4/23/2026, Closing: 5/9/2026)



Whether you're an industry insider or simply a fan, this play promises an evening of laughter, surprise, and insight into the wild world of entertainment. This dark comedic, ironic, and wonderfully weird stage play inspired by the four decades of experience of renowned production designer Dean Taucher. Drawing on his extensive work behind-the-scenes on major films and television series, Dean delivers a no-holds- barred look at the idiosyncratic personalities and chaotic situations he encountered throughout his career. The play is as much an homage to the entertainment industry as it is an irreverent critique, filled with biting humor, unexpected twists, and unforgettable characters.



Latest:

The Door Slams, A Glass Trembles

(Previews: 4/24/2026, Opening: 4/29/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



The play unfolds over the course of a year as family and friends gather for dinners that repeat, fragment, and morph into dinners in a sanatorium in the Alps. The play collapses past and present. The extraordinary manifests within the mundane, humor sits alongside unease; intimate confessions give way to philosophical musings, and private lives echo the noise of the public arena. With its finely calibrated balance of wit, lyricism, and political awareness, The Door Slams, A Glass Trembles becomes a meditation on time, responsibility, and the fragile moments of connection that persist even as reality increasingly feels like chaos.



Latest:

Well I'll Let You Go

(Previews: 4/30/2026, Opening: 5/14/2026, Closing: 6/20/2026)



Well, I’ll Let You Go is a “deeply American play about what makes a meaningful life” (New York Times – Critic’s Pick). Set in a small Midwestern town, this “terrifically accomplished piece of writing” (Wall Street Journal) centers on a community in crisis as one woman sifts through the rubble of her marriage. “Beautiful and profound” (The Daily Beast), this absorbing new drama is “a celebration of love and decency, and a testament to their transcendent powers — even in the darkest of times” (New York Sun).



Latest:

Dad Don't Read This

(Previews: 5/4/2026, Opening: 5/4/2026, Closing: 5/24/2026)



In suburban Central Ohio, four girls meet weekly for a sleepover. They talk and sleep and play The Sims, a computer game that simulates real life, on a laptop. They gossip, snack, and attempt to get drunk. They strive to fulfill their needs, struggle to understand the relationship between doing and being seen, and begin to suspect they don't have a whole lot of agency. Wait, nevermind; that’s The Sims. Dad Don’t Read This is about the people who know you before you know anything.



Latest:

Eliya Smith's DAD DON’T READ THIS to Premiere at St. Luke's Theatre (3/10/2026)

The Emporium

(Previews: 5/5/2026, Opening: 5/5/2026, Closing: 6/21/2026)



More than 75 years in the making, an unfinished work by one of America’s greatest dramatists takes the New York stage at last. The Emporium unveils Thornton Wilder’s final play, brought to life through playwright Kirk Lynn’s masterful completion. As a young man journeys through the city and beyond, he encounters a world of wonder, meaning, and the elusive truths of life itself. Wilder’s long-unseen masterpiece is finally ready to be discovered, offering a rare chance to experience a new work from a legendary voice.



Latest:

Candy Buckley, Mahira Kakkar and More to Star in THE EMPORIUM at CSC (2/11/2026)

The People Versus Lenny Bruce

(Previews: 5/7/2026, Opening: 5/7/2026, Closing: 6/28/2026)



The story of Lenny Bruce and his New York trial is more relevant now than ever. A heart-breaking and thought provoking story filled with humor, this theatrical adaptation is the story of comic Lenny Bruce and his lawyer Martin Garbus who tried to save his client from the system – and from himself. At the conclusion of the trial, License Inspector Herbert Ruhe, the Prosecuter’s witness, said the following to Attorney Allen Schwartz: “We aimed for Bruce. We picked him out of all the performers. I know he was not obscene, yet in a way I feel he had to be convicted.” These words were spoken in 1964 but they could have easily been said in 2026



Latest:

Dan Grimaldi, Ian Lithgow and More to Star in THE PEOPLE VERSUS Lenny Bruce Off-Broadway (3/26/2026)

New Born

(Previews: 5/8/2026, Opening: 5/8/2026, Closing: 6/8/2026)



A tree surgeon falls in love. A young woman searches for her lost friend on the prairie. A new mother is consumed by an unlikely celebrity friendship. In three monologues, unrelated individuals find their smallest choices ripple into seismic changes that connect them across centuries and continents. An unforgettable evening of theater exploring relationships, identity, and change from acclaimed British playwright Ella Hickson.



This Is Not About Me

(Previews: 5/13/2026, Opening: 5/13/2026, Closing: 6/7/2026)



A spiraling playwright dramatizes the secrets of her broken relationship, but as passion blurs into obsession she loses her grip on the narrative. Should she let truth get in the way of a good story? In this tender will-they-won’t-they, we are catapulted through a decade of Eli and Grace’s relationship. As they spin in each other's orbit, we unravel how much they mean to each other and why it fell apart. Meticulously hand crafted by multi-disciplinary artists, this "beautifully conceived and brilliantly performed" (British Theatre Guide) non-linear love story is a metatheatrical rollercoaster through heartbreak and hyperreality. Catch the 5 star, kaleidoscopic cult-hit for their Stateside debut.



Latest:

Obit

(Previews: 5/14/2026, Opening: 5/18/2026, Closing: 5/30/2026)



When an anxious soon-to-be father returns to his estranged dad's chaotic New York apartment, he's pulled into a messy, darkly funny confrontation with family history, forgotten memories, and the unraveling mind of a man he thought he'd already said goodbye to, until an obituary forces him to rewrite what legacy really means. Balancing dark, biting humor with emotional urgency, Obit. explores dementia, generational inheritance, and the fear of becoming one's parents, while asking what, if anything, we leave behind when memory fails.



Latest:

Trey Everett's New Play OBIT. Will Debut Off Off Broadway in May (3/25/2026)

Romeo and Juliet

(Previews: 5/22/2026, Opening: 6/11/2026, Closing: 6/28/2026)



Never was there a story of more woe, or more romance, than the Bard's timeless tale of two young lovers from warring families. As the Montagues and Capulets are torn apart by ideology and simmering violence spills into the streets of the border town of Verona, Romeo and Juliet dare to defy a world determined to keep them apart. In this bold new staging, the play unfolds in English, but Romeo and Juliet speak to one another in Spanish, a language reserved only for their shared world.



Latest:

LaChanze-and-More-Join-ROMEO-JULIET-at-Shakespeare-in-the-Park-20260319" target="_top">Francis Jue, LaChanze, and More Join ROMEO & JULIET at Shakespeare in the Park (3/19/2026)

David Copperfield

(Previews: 5/29/2026, Opening: 5/29/2026, Closing: 6/28/2026)



Fresh from its sell-out premiere run in London, Guildford Shakespeare Company's "unmissable" adaptation of Charles Dickens' "favorite child," David Copperfield is the whirlwind tale of a young man’s life from humble beginnings to literary renown: a journey of romance and adventure filled with lovable rogues, wily scoundrels, and benevolent patrons. From the creative team behind last year's internationally acclaimed Pride & Prejudice ("A feast of theatricality," New York Stage Review) comes their latest adaptation of another cherished classic novel. Three actors embody over 20 larger-than-life characters with "delightful dollops of mischief and inventive comic eccentricity" (The Guardian) in an enchanting romp where "ensemble playing doesn’t come much sharper than this" (The Times).



Silverback Mountain

(Previews: 5/30/2026, Opening: 6/5/2026, Closing: 6/21/2026)



The play is described as a darkly comic adventure about love, identity, and survival set against the collision of gay culture and anti-gay persecution. In the story, a tightly wound New York artist and his flamboyant husband travel to Uganda on a bucket-list safari to see mountain gorillas. What begins as a vacation filled with sightseeing and marital bickering escalates when the couple confronts the reality that being openly gay in the country is illegal, turning their trip into a fight for safety and freedom. Blending satire with moments of danger, the play follows the pair as they navigate a hostile environment while confronting their fears and their commitment to one another. As the situation grows more perilous, the couple must rely on both resilience and humor as they attempt to survive.



Latest:

Birthright

(Previews: 6/4/2026, Opening: 6/24/2026, Closing: 7/12/2026)



What begins as a reunion among six young friends after a Birthright trip to Israel becomes, over the span of nearly two decades, an exploration of identity, memory, and what it means to belong. As these friends grow up and the world around them shifts in ways they could never have imagined, they find themselves confronting seismic questions: How do we carry the weight of history? How do we define who we are, and who we want to be? And what happens when the narratives we inherit no longer fit the lives we’re living?



The Saviors

(Previews: 6/11/2026, Opening: 6/28/2026, Closing: 7/19/2026)



When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart. We are excited to welcome playwright Bubba Weiler and director Jack Serio, fresh off of their recently acclaimed production of Well, I’ll Let You Go.



Latest:

Bubba Weiler's THE SAVIORS to Have World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company (1/27/2026)

The Loved Ones

(Previews: 6/13/2026, Opening: 6/23/2026, Closing: 8/2/2026)



In a remote farmhouse in West Clare, Nell is preparing to scatter her late son’s ashes with his grieving wife. Meanwhile, an American tourist settles in for what she expects to be a peaceful countryside retreat. But when a young woman arrives at the cottage unexpectedly, the weekend takes a surprising and darkly comic turn. As tensions rise and secrets are revealed, these four strangers are forced into an uneasy reckoning with the past–and each other.



Latest:

Rheology

(Previews: 6/30/2026, Opening: 6/30/2026)



In Rheology, Shayok Misha Chowdhury joins forces with his physicist mother, Bulbul Chakraborty. Bulbul is obsessed with the mystery of sand: how it flows like a liquid, but then jams into a solid. Misha is obsessed with his mother. But they’re running out of time. In this boundary-pushing collaboration, an artist son and his scientist mother challenge each other to a high-stakes experiment.



Indian Princesses

(Previews: 6/30/2026, Opening: 6/30/2026)



In the summer of 2008, five young girls of color and their white fathers attend a program designed to bond families through handmade activities, camp-like adventures, and a heavy dose of cultural appropriation. But where can these girls turn when the program sparks questions that their fathers are unable – or unwilling – to answer? Inspired by the playwright’s experiences in a father-daughter program of the same name, Indian Princesses is a tender satire that explores the stories we tell, the histories we omit, and the truths that live inside us, waiting to come out.



Latest:

Rebecca Jimenez, Ben Beckley and More to Star in INDIAN PRINCESSES Off-Broadway (2/19/2026)