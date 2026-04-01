Lin-Manuel Miranda to be Honored With Julie Andrews Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will honor Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Julie Andrews Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2026 Gala. The event will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Sag Harbor, New York, as part of the organization’s 35th Anniversary Season.

Songwriter, Actor, Producer and Director.A defining voice in contemporary theater, Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer whose work has reshaped American musical storytelling and expanded its reach to audiences around the world. His influence reflects the same spirit of creativity, accessibility, and artistic ambition that has defined Bay Street Theater for more than three decades as a home for both emerging voices and established artists.

The Julie Andrews Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on the performing arts, celebrating artistry, innovation, and a commitment to the future of theater.

The 2026 Gala will take place on Saturday, July 11 in Sag Harbor, with an evening celebrating both the honoree and Bay Street Theater’s 35-year legacy. The event will begin with an exclusive VIP dinner at Le Bilboquet, followed by a cocktail reception at Bay Street Theater featuring champagne and hors d’oeuvres. The evening will continue with a performance, tributes, and a live auction honoring Miranda and the enduring impact of Bay Street’s work in the arts.

A limited number of tables and tickets are available for the gala, including premium packages that offer access to the VIP dinner, preferred seating, and special opportunities to engage more closely with the evening’s celebration. Additional ticket options, including access to the cocktail reception and performance, will be announced soon. Proceeds from the event will support Bay Street Theater’s mainstage productions and education programs, continuing its mission to bring artists and audiences together through live performance.