Shakira Sets Intimate Run of 2026 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' U.S. Arena Dates

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Global superstar Shakira has announced a special limited run of U.S. dates on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, giving fans a chance to see her production up close in more intimate arena settings this summer.

The newly added dates kick off in June. Notably, the run will take place during the FIFA World Cup, overlapping with several host cities across the U.S. This news follows the release of Shakira’s new single “ALGO TÚ,” which features rising Colombian singer Beéle.

Tickets will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Friday, April 3. To participate in the Shakira Artist Presale on Tuesday, April 7 at 10 am, sign up here by Sunday, April 5 at 10 pm ET.

The general on-sale will take place on Thursday, April 9 at 10 am here. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit here.

In addition to the newly announced U.S. dates, Shakira will continue the global expansion of her 2026 tour with a previously announced performance at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Copacabana Beach in Brazil on May 2, followed by a newly revealed Europe residency in Madrid this fall.

The Madrid engagement will take place at Shakira Stadium, a large-scale temporary venue integrated into Iberdrola Music with capacity for more than 50,000 fans per night. The European residency launched with 3 dates and quickly expanded to 11 performances across September and October, becoming the biggest residency in Europe this year.

Shakira recently received a nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Since launching in February 2025, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has shattered records worldwide. The tour set a Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing tour of all time from a Latin artist, earning $421.6 million and selling 3.3 million tickets across 86 shows.

Following a record-breaking Latin American run which kicked off last February, the first North American leg began on May 13 in Charlotte and included major stadium stops in Miami, East Rutherford, Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, Detroit, and more.

Across 22 sold-out shows, Shakira delivered her signature high-energy performances, complete with choreography, staging, costumes, pyro effects, and surprise appearances from Pitbull, Rauw Alejandro, Wyclef Jean, Black Eyed Peas, Alejandro Sanz, Ozuna, and Manuel Turizo.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026 U.S. Dates:

Sat Jun 13 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Sun Jun 14 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Wed Jun 17 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Jun 19 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Tue Jun 23 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Fri Jun 26 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 1 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Mon Jul 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Thu Jul 16 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Jul 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thu Jul 23 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Sat Jul 25 — Atlantic City, NJ — Boardwalk Hall

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026 International Dates - Previously Announced:

Sat May 2 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Copacabana Beach

Fri Sep 18 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Sep 19 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Sep 20 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Sep 25 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Sep 26 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Sep 27 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Oct 2 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Oct 3 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Oct 4 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Oct 10 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Oct 11 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

About Shakira

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY award winner. She has sold over 95 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including four GRAMMYs, fifteen Latin GRAMMY, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the most-viewed female Latin artist, and one of the top-10 artists of all time on YouTube with over 27 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify.

Most recently, Shakira released her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, garnering a GRAMMY win for Best Latin Album. Shakira’s previous album, El Dorado, ranked #1 on iTunes in 37 Countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. With over 12 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time.

Photo Credit: Chris Cornejo