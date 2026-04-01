Video: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and the Cast of DOG DAY AFTERNOON Celebrate Opening Night

It's the summer of 1972 again at the August Wilson Theatre, where audiences are being transported back in time with Dog Day Afternoon. Starring Emmy Award Winners and stars of The Bear, Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold.

"[Ebon and I] love each other so much and we've been through so much together and it's so great to go with a partner and then to meet all these new people...," Bernthal told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "This whole company is just so strong and everybody has had so much grace and kindness with me being the rookie and not knowing what I was doing. I feel really blessed and really happy."

"I admire Jon Bernthal so much," added Moss-Bachrach. "I think he's such a brave artist and actor and such a deeply kind man. I think part of the reason that I'm here, that I wanted to do this play was so I could just spend some time in this guy's orbit. I really adore him."

In Dog Day Afternoon, a Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

Watch in the video as the whole company celebrates opening night!