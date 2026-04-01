Photo: Original NEWSIES Stars Reunite For 14th Anniversary

It's been 14 years since Newsies first started carrying the banner on Broadway! To mark the milestone, several alumni who have been involved with the musical – including the Broadway, national tour, and Paper Mill Playhouse productions – seized the day to celebrate.

In a new photo shared by original 'Finch' Aaron J. Albano, the reunion included Joshua Robert Colley, Daniel Quadrino, Thayne Jasperson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more.

“It’s unreal that it's been fourteen years since we opened Newsies on Broadway, but it's always amazing when we are able to see each other again," Albano shared with BroadwayWorld.

"It always feels like no time has passed. Whether it’s the Papermill, Broadway, or National Tour Newsies, this company is like my family, and it’s always a joy to celebrate with them as the years go by. Forever really is forever."

Also celebrating at Manhattan restaurant Miss Nellie’s was Vanessa Brown, Luca Padovan, Jacob Guzman, Garett Hawe, Nico Greetham, Iain Young, JP Ferreri, Steven Malone, John E. Brady, Ryan Breslin, Liana Hunt, Stuart Zagnit, DeMarius Copes, David Guzman, Jennifer Barnes, Laurie Veldeer, Julie Foldesi, Becky Fleming, Jess LeProtto.

The reunion comes after several of the cast members surprised original 'Katherine Plumber' Kara Lindsay during a concert in Disney World. Watch the performance here.

To look back on the musical's original premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, look back on their press day before performances began.

Look back on footage of the original Broadway production, including performances of "King of New York" and "Seize the Day," below.