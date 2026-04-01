Video: Watch David Byrne Perform 'When We Are Singing' on THE LATE SHOW





David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, visited The Late Show earlier this week. As part of his appearance, he was joined by the ensemble from his "Who Is The Sky?" tour for a special rendition of When We Are Singing. Watch the video now!

When We Are Singing is taken from Byrne's 2025 album, Who Is The Sky?, which was the follow-up to Byrne’s acclaimed 2018 album American Utopia. The album was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

Byrne is currently on tour. Kicking off April 4 in Vancouver, the dates run into the summer, taking him to Europe and the UK, with performances also scheduled for Big Ears Festival and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Tickets and more information are available here.

David Byrne’s recent works include his latest critically acclaimed album, Who Is The Sky? (2025), Theater of the Mind, an immersive journey co-created by Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar (Denver, 2022/23, Chicago 2026), SOCIAL! At The Park Avenue Armory, the Broadway production of David Byrne’s American Utopia (2019), as well as the Spike Lee-directed film version (2020), the launch of his Reasons to be Cheerful online magazine (2019) and the solo album American Utopia (2018). To date, Byrne has published five books, including How Music Works (2012).

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS