Megan Thee Stallion Plans Return to MOULIN ROUGE! Following Extreme 'Exhaustion, Dehydration'

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld reported that Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized after falling ill during the Tuesday evening performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Her return date and cause of hospitalization has since been revealed.

Megan Thee Stallion will be out of performances of Moulin Rouge! on Wednesday, April 1, and will return to the show on Thursday, April 2.

The "Savage" rapper took to Instagram to open up about the "real wake-up call" she faced on Tuesday, assuring fans that she will "be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve."

"I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down. I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been."

Stallion’s rep the following statement with The Hollywood Reporter, citing the cause of hospitalization as exhaustion and dehydration:

“On Tuesday evening, Megan was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing concerning symptoms. Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged and is now resting... Megan is incredibly grateful for the prayers and well-wishes from her supporters and is looking forward to resuming her role as Zidler on Moulin Rouge on Thursday.”

The "Savage" singer recently made history as the first female 'Zidler' in the long-running musical. She is currently scheduled to perform through May 17.